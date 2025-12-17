Homebound Shines At Oscars 2026: Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor And Star Cast In Stunning Frames
Homebound, the film shortlisted at the Oscars 2026, presents a magnificent trio: Ishaaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa, whose very lovable interaction is the base of the plot of friendship and ambition, together with a highly regarded performance from Janhvi Kapoor.
Ishaan Khatter
He leads the cast, playing the role of Mohammed Shoaib Ali, one of the two childhood friends aspiring to join the police force. His performance has been noted for its depth and unpredictability.
Vishal Jethwa
He is the co-lead alongside Ishaan Khatter, portraying the character of Chandan Kumar Valmiki. Critics have specifically praised the "immensely endearing" performances of both Khatter and Jethwa as the central duo.
Janhvi Kapoor
She is a principal member of the star cast, playing the role of Sudha Bharti. Her role is noted for adding emotional depth to the film's central story of friendship, duty, and societal pressure.
Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan
While not an actor, the director's presence is crucial. Neeraj Ghaywan is known for his critically acclaimed directorial debut, Masaan. The film's success is largely attributed to his guidance of the cast and his strong storytelling.
Ensemble of Character Actors
Beyond the three main stars, the cast includes strong supporting performers like Harshika Parmar (as Vaishali), Shalini Vatsa (as Phool, Chandan's mother), and Pankaj Dubey (as Hassan Ali, Shoaib's father), contributing to the film's realistic portrayal of rural India.
Praised Performances
The lead performances by Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa, in particular, have received widespread critical acclaim internationally and domestically, contributing significantly to the film's recognition and shortlisting for the Oscars.