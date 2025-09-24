LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump 71st national film awards FED Meeting bjp Barack Obama aitana bonmati Ballon dOr bcci donald trump 71st national film awards FED Meeting bjp Barack Obama aitana bonmati Ballon dOr bcci donald trump 71st national film awards FED Meeting bjp Barack Obama aitana bonmati Ballon dOr bcci donald trump 71st national film awards FED Meeting bjp Barack Obama aitana bonmati Ballon dOr bcci
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump 71st national film awards FED Meeting bjp Barack Obama aitana bonmati Ballon dOr bcci donald trump 71st national film awards FED Meeting bjp Barack Obama aitana bonmati Ballon dOr bcci donald trump 71st national film awards FED Meeting bjp Barack Obama aitana bonmati Ballon dOr bcci donald trump 71st national film awards FED Meeting bjp Barack Obama aitana bonmati Ballon dOr bcci
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Homemade Pizza Rolls For Instant Pizza Cravings

Homemade Pizza Rolls For Instant Pizza Cravings

Homemade pizza rolls are the perfect way to satisfy instant pizza cravings with a fun twist. Start by preparing soft dough, then spread a rich tomato-based sauce seasoned with oregano and garlic. Add mozzarella cheese and toppings of choice before rolling and slicing into bite-sized portions. Baked to golden perfection, these cheesy, flavorful pizza rolls are ideal as a snack, party appetizer, or quick family treat.

By: Last Updated: September 24, 2025 | 12:29 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Dough Preparation
1/7

Dough Preparation

Mix flour, yeast, salt, olive oil, and water. Knead dough and let it rise slowly.

Sauce and Seasoning
2/7

Sauce and Seasoning

Combine tomato puree, oregano, garlic powder, salt, and pepper for a flavorful pizza sauce base.

Spreading Sauce
3/7

Spreading Sauce

Roll out dough into a rectangle. Evenly spread the prepared pizza sauce over the surface.

Adding Cheese & Fillings
4/7

Adding Cheese & Fillings

Sprinkle shredded mozzarella and your favorite toppings like pepperoni, mushrooms, or bell peppers.

Rolling and Slicing
5/7

Rolling and Slicing

Roll dough tightly into a log. Cut into 1-inch thick pizza rolls, ready for baking.

Baking & Serving
6/7

Baking & Serving

Bake at 200°C till golden and bubbly. Serve hot with extra pizza sauce for dipping.

Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

This recipe is for culinary inspiration only. Ingredients, toppings, and baking times may vary based on preferences and ovens. Adjust seasonings, fillings, and portions according to dietary needs and taste.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS