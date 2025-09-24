Homemade Pizza Rolls For Instant Pizza Cravings
Homemade pizza rolls are the perfect way to satisfy instant pizza cravings with a fun twist. Start by preparing soft dough, then spread a rich tomato-based sauce seasoned with oregano and garlic. Add mozzarella cheese and toppings of choice before rolling and slicing into bite-sized portions. Baked to golden perfection, these cheesy, flavorful pizza rolls are ideal as a snack, party appetizer, or quick family treat.
Dough Preparation
Mix flour, yeast, salt, olive oil, and water. Knead dough and let it rise slowly.
Sauce and Seasoning
Combine tomato puree, oregano, garlic powder, salt, and pepper for a flavorful pizza sauce base.
Spreading Sauce
Roll out dough into a rectangle. Evenly spread the prepared pizza sauce over the surface.
Adding Cheese & Fillings
Sprinkle shredded mozzarella and your favorite toppings like pepperoni, mushrooms, or bell peppers.
Rolling and Slicing
Roll dough tightly into a log. Cut into 1-inch thick pizza rolls, ready for baking.
Baking & Serving
Bake at 200°C till golden and bubbly. Serve hot with extra pizza sauce for dipping.
