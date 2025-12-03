LIVE TV
  • Homework-Free Education: Countries Where Students Get Little to No Homework

Homework-Free Education: Countries Where Students Get Little to No Homework

Some countries focus on learning during school hours, not at home. These policies reduce stress and improve creativity. Students get more time for play, family and mental well-being. Here’s a list of all the countries with no school homework policies.

By: Last Updated: December 3, 2025 | 5:58 PM IST
Finland
1/7

Finland

World famous for almost zero homework. They focus on understanding, not memorising. Kids get more playtime and less stress.

South Korea
2/7

South Korea

Homework loads reduced in many schools. Government promotes after-school programs. Students focus more on classroom teaching.

Japan
3/7

Japan

Minimal homework in lower grades. They emphasis on activities, teamwork and discipline. Kids often finish study tasks in school itself.

Netherlands
4/7

Netherlands

Little to no homework in primary classes. Students do short tasks only for revision. More time for sports and hobbies.

Switzerland
5/7

Switzerland

Light homework policy, especially for young kids. Schools focus on balance between academics and free time. Stress-free education is a core value.

Spain
6/7

Spain

Many schools follow "no weekend homework" rules. Kids are encouraged to rest and spend family time. Growing movement for homework-free learning.

Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Some things may vary with time.

