Honey Bunch OTT RELEASE: When & Where to Watch The Thriller Movie? Platform, Cast & Plot Explained
A woman wakes from a coma- but what she remembers may be more terrifying than what she forgot. Honey Bunch is the chilling psychological thriller leaving viewers deeply unsettled. Set in a remote treatment facility, the film blurs the line between healing and horror. As secrets unravel, a marriage built on trust begins to look dangerously sinister. From Ott release to story and plot, here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming film Honey Bunch.
Honey Bunch OTT Release Date
The film began streaming on 13 February 2026. It moved to OTT following its festival screenings and limited theatrical run.
Honey Bunch: Where to Watch on OTT?
Honey Bunch is streaming on Shudder, a platform known for horror and thriller titles. It is also streaming on Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV.
Honey Bunch Cast
Main cast includes:
Grace Glowicki as Diana
Ben Petrie
Jason Isaacs
Kate Dickie
India Brown
Patricia Tulasne
Julian Richings
Honey Bunch Story
The story follows Diana, who wakes from a coma with fragmented memories. Her husband takes her to a remote experimental trauma facility for treatment. As therapy intensifies, disturbing truths about their marriage begin to emerge. The film explores themes of memory, control, trauma, and toxic devotion.
Honey Bunch Trailer Details
The trailer showcases a chilling descent into psychological instability and marital tension. It highlights the eerie remote facility and Diana’s growing suspicion about her husband.
