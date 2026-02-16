Honey Bunch OTT RELEASE: When & Where to Watch The Thriller Movie? Platform, Cast & Plot Explained

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Swiss Alps avalanche Bhubaneswar Assam Chief Minister Rajpal Yadav jawaharlal-nehru-stadium Babar Azam trolled Babar Azam Underperformance T20WC China news Azamgarh female dancer assault Aalin Sherin Abraham AI Impact Summit 2026 February solar eclipse 2026 kim jong un Swiss Alps avalanche Bhubaneswar Assam Chief Minister Rajpal Yadav jawaharlal-nehru-stadium Babar Azam trolled Babar Azam Underperformance T20WC China news Azamgarh female dancer assault Aalin Sherin Abraham AI Impact Summit 2026 February solar eclipse 2026 kim jong un Swiss Alps avalanche Bhubaneswar Assam Chief Minister Rajpal Yadav jawaharlal-nehru-stadium Babar Azam trolled Babar Azam Underperformance T20WC China news Azamgarh female dancer assault Aalin Sherin Abraham AI Impact Summit 2026 February solar eclipse 2026 kim jong un Swiss Alps avalanche Bhubaneswar Assam Chief Minister Rajpal Yadav jawaharlal-nehru-stadium Babar Azam trolled Babar Azam Underperformance T20WC China news Azamgarh female dancer assault Aalin Sherin Abraham AI Impact Summit 2026 February solar eclipse 2026 kim jong un
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Swiss Alps avalanche Bhubaneswar Assam Chief Minister Rajpal Yadav jawaharlal-nehru-stadium Babar Azam trolled Babar Azam Underperformance T20WC China news Azamgarh female dancer assault Aalin Sherin Abraham AI Impact Summit 2026 February solar eclipse 2026 kim jong un Swiss Alps avalanche Bhubaneswar Assam Chief Minister Rajpal Yadav jawaharlal-nehru-stadium Babar Azam trolled Babar Azam Underperformance T20WC China news Azamgarh female dancer assault Aalin Sherin Abraham AI Impact Summit 2026 February solar eclipse 2026 kim jong un Swiss Alps avalanche Bhubaneswar Assam Chief Minister Rajpal Yadav jawaharlal-nehru-stadium Babar Azam trolled Babar Azam Underperformance T20WC China news Azamgarh female dancer assault Aalin Sherin Abraham AI Impact Summit 2026 February solar eclipse 2026 kim jong un Swiss Alps avalanche Bhubaneswar Assam Chief Minister Rajpal Yadav jawaharlal-nehru-stadium Babar Azam trolled Babar Azam Underperformance T20WC China news Azamgarh female dancer assault Aalin Sherin Abraham AI Impact Summit 2026 February solar eclipse 2026 kim jong un
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Honey Bunch OTT RELEASE: When & Where to Watch The Thriller Movie? Platform, Cast & Plot Explained

Honey Bunch OTT RELEASE: When & Where to Watch The Thriller Movie? Platform, Cast & Plot Explained

A woman wakes from a coma- but what she remembers may be more terrifying than what she forgot. Honey Bunch is the chilling psychological thriller leaving viewers deeply unsettled. Set in a remote treatment facility, the film blurs the line between healing and horror. As secrets unravel, a marriage built on trust begins to look dangerously sinister. From Ott release to story and plot, here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming film Honey Bunch. 

Published By: Published: February 16, 2026 17:20:55 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Honey Bunch OTT Release Date
1/6
Honey Bunch OTT RELEASE: When & Where to Watch The Thriller Movie? Platform, Cast & Plot Explained

Honey Bunch OTT Release Date

The film began streaming on 13 February 2026. It moved to OTT following its festival screenings and limited theatrical run.

You Might Be Interested In
Honey Bunch: Where to Watch on OTT?
2/6

Honey Bunch: Where to Watch on OTT?

Honey Bunch is streaming on Shudder, a platform known for horror and thriller titles. It is also streaming on Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV.

Honey Bunch Cast
3/6

Honey Bunch Cast

Main cast includes:

Grace Glowicki as Diana

Ben Petrie

Jason Isaacs

Kate Dickie

India Brown

Patricia Tulasne

Julian Richings

You Might Be Interested In
Honey Bunch Story
4/6

Honey Bunch Story

The story follows Diana, who wakes from a coma with fragmented memories. Her husband takes her to a remote experimental trauma facility for treatment. As therapy intensifies, disturbing truths about their marriage begin to emerge. The film explores themes of memory, control, trauma, and toxic devotion.

Honey Bunch Trailer Details
5/6

Honey Bunch Trailer Details

The trailer showcases a chilling descent into psychological instability and marital tension. It highlights the eerie remote facility and Diana’s growing suspicion about her husband.

You Might Be Interested In
Disclaimer
6/6

Disclaimer

This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS