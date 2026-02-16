Honey Bunch OTT RELEASE: When & Where to Watch The Thriller Movie? Platform, Cast & Plot Explained

A woman wakes from a coma- but what she remembers may be more terrifying than what she forgot. Honey Bunch is the chilling psychological thriller leaving viewers deeply unsettled. Set in a remote treatment facility, the film blurs the line between healing and horror. As secrets unravel, a marriage built on trust begins to look dangerously sinister. From Ott release to story and plot, here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming film Honey Bunch.