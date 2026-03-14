Honey Singh Concert in Delhi Today: Police Issues Traffic Advisory | Know Gate Numbers, Parking Info and Vehicle Restriction Details

Music fans are all set to gather in huge numbers today as Yo Yo Honey Singh performs live in Delhi, prompting authorities to prepare for heavy crowd movement near the venue. Ahead of the high-energy concert at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, the Delhi Traffic Police has issued a special advisory warning commuters about possible congestion in the surrounding areas. According to the advisory, thousands of attendees are expected to arrive for the show, which could lead to traffic restrictions and diversions on several major roads near the stadium.