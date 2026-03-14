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  • Honey Singh Concert in Delhi Today: Police Issues Traffic Advisory | Know Gate Numbers, Parking Info and Vehicle Restriction Details

Honey Singh Concert in Delhi Today: Police Issues Traffic Advisory | Know Gate Numbers, Parking Info and Vehicle Restriction Details

Music fans are all set to gather in huge numbers today as Yo Yo Honey Singh performs live in Delhi, prompting authorities to prepare for heavy crowd movement near the venue. Ahead of the high-energy concert at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, the Delhi Traffic Police has issued a special advisory warning commuters about possible congestion in the surrounding areas. According to the advisory, thousands of attendees are expected to arrive for the show, which could lead to traffic restrictions and diversions on several major roads near the stadium.

Published By: Published: March 14, 2026 17:34:25 IST
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Honey Singh Delhi Concert Timings
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Honey Singh Concert in Delhi Today: Police Issues Traffic Advisory | Know Gate Numbers, Parking Details and Vehicle Restriction Details

Honey Singh Delhi Concert Timings

The music concert is scheduled from 4:00 PM to 11:00 PM today at the stadium.
Traffic congestion is expected during the arrival and exit of spectators.
Authorities have warned that the roads near the venue may witness heavy movement of vehicles and pedestrians.

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Honey Singh Concert Traffic Restriction Timings
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Honey Singh Concert Traffic Restriction Timings

Traffic curbs: 2:00 PM to 10:00 PM
Restrictions are placed to manage crowd movement and avoid gridlocks.
Police have requested people to plan travel in advance or take alternative routes.

Delhi Roads Likely to Be Affected
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Delhi Roads Likely to Be Affected

Delhi Traffic Police said congestion is likely on several major routes near the venue, including:
IP Marg (MGM Road)
Vikas Marg
Ring Road stretch between Rajghat and IP Depot
These routes may witness heavy traffic due to spectators arriving for the event.

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Honey Singh Delhi Concert Today: Parking and Vehicle Restrictions
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Honey Singh Delhi Concert Today: Parking and Vehicle Restrictions

Parking is not allowed on Ring Road between Rajghat and IP Flyover on both sides.
Vehicles parked illegally may be towed away and penalised by authorities.
Only vehicles with valid parking labels will be allowed in designated parking zones near the stadium.

Honey Singh Delhi Concert: Entry Gates and Access Routes
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Yo Yo Honey Singh

Honey Singh Delhi Concert: Entry Gates and Access Routes

To manage crowds smoothly, entry gates are assigned based on roads:
Gate 7 and Gate 8: Entry via Velodrome Road
Gate 21, Gate 22, Gate 16, Gate 17: Entry via MGM Road
Authorities have asked attendees to follow gate instructions mentioned on their tickets.

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Disclaimer
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Disclaimer

Traffic advisories and restrictions mentioned in this article are based on official updates issued by the Delhi Traffic Police. Commuters are advised to check the latest updates from authorities before travelling, as traffic arrangements may change depending on the situation.

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