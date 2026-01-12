Honeymoon Se Hatya: Where To Watch Online, Total Episodes – Crime Docu Drama Features Chilling Meerut-Blue Drum, Sonam Raja Raghuvanshi Case
Honeymoon Se Hatya is a gripping crime docu-drama that revisits some of the most disturbing real-life murder cases. The series reconstructs the chilling Meerut “blue drum” murder and Sonam and Raja Raghuvanshi case, blending investigative storytelling with dramatic recreations to unpack how a seemingly normal honeymoon turned into a brutal crime.
Honeymoon Se Hatya Release Date
Honeymoon Se Hatya is a crime docu-series that was released on January 9, 2026, delving into a chilling real-life murder case that shocked the nation.
Where to Watch Honeymoon Se Hatya?
Honeymoon Se Hatya has been released on ZEE5 and is directed by Ajitesh Sharma. The crime docu-series presents a gripping retelling of the case, combining investigative depth with dramatic reconstruction to examine how a honeymoon spiralled into a chilling crime.
Honeymoon Se Hatya Total Episode
Honeymoon Se Hatya is a five-episode crime docu-series that delves into high-profile and disturbing criminal cases. Each episode meticulously examines the sequence of events, motives and investigative breakthroughs, using detailed narration and dramatic recreations to offer viewers a deeper understanding of the crimes and their far-reaching impact.
Honeymoon Se Hatya Cases Involved
Honeymoon Se Hatya features high-profile crime cases such as the Sonam Raja Raghuvanshi case, Meerut Blue Drame case, Delhi Electric Shock case, Bhiwani Influencer case, and the Mumbai Tile case.