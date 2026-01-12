LIVE TV
Honeymoon Se Hatya: Where To Watch Online, Total Episodes – Crime Docu Drama Features Chilling Meerut-Blue Drum, Sonam Raja Raghuvanshi Case

Honeymoon Se Hatya is a gripping crime docu-drama that revisits some of the most disturbing real-life murder cases. The series reconstructs the chilling Meerut “blue drum” murder and Sonam and Raja Raghuvanshi case, blending investigative storytelling with dramatic recreations to unpack how a seemingly normal honeymoon turned into a brutal crime. 

Published By: Published: January 12, 2026 16:00:38 IST
Honeymoon Se Hatya Release Date
Honeymoon Se Hatya Release Date

Honeymoon Se Hatya is a crime docu-series that was released on January 9, 2026, delving into a chilling real-life murder case that shocked the nation.

Where to Watch Honeymoon Se Hatya?
Where to Watch Honeymoon Se Hatya?

Honeymoon Se Hatya has been released on ZEE5 and is directed by Ajitesh Sharma. The crime docu-series presents a gripping retelling of the case, combining investigative depth with dramatic reconstruction to examine how a honeymoon spiralled into a chilling crime.

Honeymoon Se Hatya Total Episode
Honeymoon Se Hatya Total Episode

Honeymoon Se Hatya is a five-episode crime docu-series that delves into high-profile and disturbing criminal cases. Each episode meticulously examines the sequence of events, motives and investigative breakthroughs, using detailed narration and dramatic recreations to offer viewers a deeper understanding of the crimes and their far-reaching impact.

Honeymoon Se Hatya Cases Involved
Honeymoon Se Hatya Cases Involved

Honeymoon Se Hatya features high-profile crime cases such as the Sonam Raja Raghuvanshi case, Meerut Blue Drame case, Delhi Electric Shock case, Bhiwani Influencer case, and the Mumbai Tile case.

Tags:

