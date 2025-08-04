Fatima Sana Shaikh’s Top 7 Outfits You’ll Want To Recreate ASAP
Fatima Sana Shaikh never upsets her fans in the field of fashion! She is known for her ethnic elegance and edgy glam. From sexy sarees to dreamy dresses, here are 7 looks of Fatima Sana Shaikh you’ll want to recreate.
Ivory saree
Fatima is wearing an ivory saree with intricate golden flower and leaf patterns. She paired it with a matching sleeveless blouse and golden jhumkas. She opted for minimal accessories. Fatima is looking very sexy in this saree and pose.
White Mini Dress
Fatima looks stunning in this crisp white dress with elegant black bow details. The peak of a black bralette underneath adds an edgy twist to her look. She is serving major fashion goals with the perfect mix of confidence and elegance.
Pink saree look
Fatima is wearing a gulkand pink satin silk saree by the renowned label Raw Mango. The look was worn during promotions for Aap Jaisa Koi. She is known for her elegant style and effortlessly blending tradition with modern flair.
Black strapless dress
Fatima is slaying in the bold black strapless dress that screams drama. She accessorized it with silver dangling earrings. This look is a perfect balance between edgy and glamorous.
Cutie in Pink
Fatima is wearing a pastel pink dress with lace design. She looks cute and elegant at the same time. The detailing on the dress make it even more beautiful. She is not wearing any accessory, keeping her look minimal.
Sexy Black Saree
Fatima is wearing a black saree with bold makeup and oxidized jhumkas. It looks like she just came out of the shower. Her belly button is visible, making her look even more sexy. Her bindi completes the look.
Creamy outfit
Fatima is wearing a strapless outfit of cream color. She looks like a dessert queen in this look. Her curly hair and sand on her leg make her look mesmerizing. She looks stunning in everything!
Disclaimer
This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.