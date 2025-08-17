LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Backless Sarees In Bollywood: Too Hot To Handle

Backless Sarees In Bollywood: Too Hot To Handle

Backless sarees are a trend that never goes out of fashion. Many bollywood celebrities have proven that! Here is a list of 7 backless sarees worn by beautiful bollywood actresses looking iconic and hot!
By: Last Updated: August 17, 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Backless Sarees In Bollywood: Too Hot To Handle - Photo Gallery
1/8

Sara Ali Khan in backless

Sara wore a traditional ombré saree with a backless blouse. She often acts as a symbol of bold style choices. Fans can recreate this look for events or parties!

Backless Sarees In Bollywood: Too Hot To Handle - Photo Gallery
2/8

Alia Bhatt in backless

Alia creates a "showstopper" moment with her amazing saree collection. She looks sophisticated and elegant in this look. Her blouse lets the back speak for itself.

Backless Sarees In Bollywood: Too Hot To Handle - Photo Gallery
3/8

Nora Fatehi in backless

Nora's look showcases boldness and self-confidence. It encourages embracing personal style and body positivity. She acts as a symbol of feminity and elegance. She paired it with minimal jewelry to maintain focus.

Backless Sarees In Bollywood: Too Hot To Handle - Photo Gallery
4/8

Janhvi Kapoor in backless

Janhvi looks elegant in her backless blouse! The designing and detailing create a soft and classy effect. Long earrings and messy hair bun highlight the look without overcrowding it.

Backless Sarees In Bollywood: Too Hot To Handle - Photo Gallery
5/8

Kriti Sanon in backless

Kriti looks like the main character in this look. Her open hair with waves adds a soft and feminine touch. Lightweight fabrics enhance the comfort while maintaining elegance of the look.

Backless Sarees In Bollywood: Too Hot To Handle - Photo Gallery
6/8

Katrina Kaif in backless

She's known for her sexy saree looks, and this one is literally fire! Katrina is dancing in rain with a wet yellow saree on. Her curves are highlighted in all the right places! Her posture makes her look seductive and teasy.

Backless Sarees In Bollywood: Too Hot To Handle - Photo Gallery
7/8

Shruti Hassan in backless

Shruti looks like a boss lady in her backless saree! Her chunky silver necklace enhances the look gracefully. She looks powerful and elegant in this look.

Backless Sarees In Bollywood: Too Hot To Handle - Photo Gallery
8/8

Disclaimer

This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.

Tags:

Backless Sarees In Bollywood: Too Hot To Handle - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Backless Sarees In Bollywood: Too Hot To Handle - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Backless Sarees In Bollywood: Too Hot To Handle - Photo Gallery
Backless Sarees In Bollywood: Too Hot To Handle - Photo Gallery
Backless Sarees In Bollywood: Too Hot To Handle - Photo Gallery
Backless Sarees In Bollywood: Too Hot To Handle - Photo Gallery

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?