  • Bollywood Actresses Who Went Dirty and Sexy On Screen with Bold, Risky Roles

Bollywood Actresses Who Went Dirty and Sexy On Screen with Bold, Risky Roles

Bollywood has seen many actresses step out of the sweet, innocent image and surprise everyone. These actresses took bold roles that changed how audiences looked at them forever. Their performances sparked debates, headlines and sometimes even backlash. 

Published By: Published: January 6, 2026 14:02:40 IST
Bollywood Sexy Actresses
1/7
Bollywood Actresses Who Went Dirty and Sexy On Screen with Bold, Risky Roles

Bollywood Sexy Actresses

Here's a list of the top 5 Bollywood actresses who broke their "good girl" image on screen.

Deepika Padukone
2/7

Deepika Padukone

She transitioned from girl-next-door roles to bold, layered characters in films like Cocktail. She took risks with emotionally and physically intense performances that challenged audience expectations.

Vidya Balan
3/7

Vidya Balan

She redefined sensuality with confidence and realism in The Dirty Picture. She chose characters that embraced desire, ambition and flaws.

Kangana Ranaut
4/7

Kangana Ranaut

She is known for fearless choices and unapologetic portrayals that often courted controversy. She became synonymous with bold individuality both on and off screen.

Radhika Apte
5/7

Radhika Apte

She earned a reputation for raw, honest performances across films and OTT projects. Her bold roles normalized intimacy and vulnerability as part of serious storytelling.

Bhumi Pednekar
6/7

Bhumi Pednekar

She moved swiftly from traditional roles to daring, unconventional characters. Films like Lust Stories showcased her willingness to break taboos.

Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

This information provided is based on publicly available sources. We do not claim accuracy of private or unverified details. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.

