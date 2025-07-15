LIVE TV
Hot Female Models That Transitioned To Bollywood Celebrities

Many Bollywood top actresses made their first mark as successful models before gracing the silver screen. Here is a closer look at 8 actresses who transitioned from modelling to movies and captured millions of hearts.

By: Vanshika Ahuja Last Updated: July 15, 2025 | 4:16 PM IST
Deepika Padukone

Deepika started her career as a model and became a popular face in ads and print campaigns. She rose to national attention with the Kingfisher calendar. She is known for power house performances in films like Chennai express, Padmaavat, Gehraiyaan and Piku.

Kriti Sanon

She was an engineering student who modeled part time during college. She walked the ramp for major designers and appeared in various print ads. She made her first debut in heropanti and is known for combining glamour with solid acting chops.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

She won the Miss World title in 1994 and became an international modelling sensation. She was featured in prestigious ad campaigns like L'Oréal and graced global red carpets. She is considered one of the most beautiful women in the world and a symbol of elegance and grace.

Kiara Advani

She started her career with brand shoots and magazine spreads before entering Bollywood. She made her debut with Fugly and rose to fame with MS Dhoni: The Untold Story.

Katrina Kaif

She started her modelling career in London and moved to India for work in films and ads. She is known for her screen presence, dancing and commercial success in films like Ek Tha Tiger, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and Tiger 3.

Jacqueline Fernandez

She won Miss universe Sri Lanka in 2006 and built a modelling career before films. She came to India to explore Bollywood opportunities and debuted in Aladin. She is known for glamorous roles in films like Kick, Race 2 and Judwaa 2.

Disclaimer

This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.

