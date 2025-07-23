7 Hot Movie Performances by Shehnaaz Gill You Never Knew About

LIVE TV
Shehnaaz Gill may have become a household name after Big Boss 13, but her journey as an actress started way too long ago. Not many people know she has worked in several Punjabi and Hindi films. Here is a list of 7 movies that Shehnaaz Gill played a role in:

July 23, 2025 | 3:46 PM IST
Sat Shri Akaal England (2017)

Shehnaaz played Sonia Khanna in this comedy drama set in London. It has a youth-centric storyline and light-hearted humor. It marked her transition from music videos to films.

Kala Shah Kala (2019)

She played Taaro, part of a charming ensemble. It is a hit romantic comedy that addressed social views on complexion. It even became a commercial success in Punjabi cinema.

Daaka (2019)

Shehnaaz portrayed Pushpa in this action-comedy. Her energetic performance added so much charm to the ensemble. The plot revolved around a village bank robbery.

Honsla Rakh (2021)

It is a family comedy about a single dad dating again. Shehnaaz played Sweety, opposite Diljit Dosanjh in Vancouver. It is one of the highest grossing Punjabi films.

Kisi ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan (2023)

She made her Bollywood acting debut as Sukoon. It was her surprising shift from regional to mainstream Hindi cinema.

Thank You For Coming (2023)

It premiered at TIFF 2023 and was released in October in theatres. She played Rushi Kalra in this urban feminist comedy. It tackled modern themes like female agency and desire.

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video (2024)

She made a guest appearance as Chameli in the song "Sajna Ve Sajna". She looked very hot in this performance, showcasing her sexy side. This song is a part of the Netflix film's vibrant storytelling.

Disclaimer

This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.

