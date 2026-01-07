LIVE TV
  • Bollywood Actresses Who Broke the Kissing Taboo On Screen

Bollywood Actresses Who Broke the Kissing Taboo On Screen

Bollywood actresses like Kalki, Radhika & Sunny Leone broke taboos with on-screen kisses & bold nude scenes, sparking debates on cinema & consent.

Published: January 7, 2026 13:04:05 IST
Bipasha Basu
1/8
Credit: Instagram@bipashabasu

Bold, Brave & Unapologetic

In Bollywood, some actresses didn’t just kiss on screen - they pushed boundaries with bold and nude scenes that sparked national conversations.

Kalki Koechlin
2/8
Credit: Instagram@kalkikanmani

Kalki Koechlin – Breaking the Mold

From passionate kisses in Dev.D to intimate, vulnerable moments in Margarita with a Straw, Kalki chose realism over comfort zones.

Radhika Apte
3/8
Credits: Instagramradhikaofficial

Radhika Apte – Fearless Storytelling

Known for kissing and nude scenes in Parched, Radhika Apte proved that bold choices can serve powerful, women-centric narratives.

Sunny Leone
4/8
Credits: Instagram@sunnyleone

Sunny Leone – Owning Her Image

With films like Jism 2 and Ragini MMS 2, Sunny Leone brought sensuality to mainstream Bollywood and faced relentless scrutiny for it.

Poonam Pandey
5/8
Credits: Instagram@poonampandeyreal

Poonam Pandey – Controversy Magnet

Her debut Nasha featured kissing and nude scenes that made headlines, often overshadowing discussions about the film itself.

Sherlyn Chopra
6/8
Credits: Instagram@_sherlynchopra_

Sherlyn Chopra – Pushing Limits

From Kamasutra 3D to other bold appearances, Sherlyn’s on-screen nudity kept censorship debates alive in Indian cinema.

Bipasha Basu
7/8
Credits: Instagram@bipashabasu

Celebrating On-Screen Chemistry

Romantic scenes, including kisses, help actors show emotion and connect with the audience through their characters.

Poonam Pandey
8/8
Credit:Instagram@poonampandeyreal

Cinema Isn’t Shameful - Judgement Is

These scenes were scripted, consensual, and part of storytelling. The real question isn’t why actresses do them - but why society still reacts this way.

