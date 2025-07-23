LIVE TV
  • 7 Hot Shehnaaz Gill Music Videos You Probably Missed

7 Hot Shehnaaz Gill Music Videos You Probably Missed

Shehnaaz Gill has earned a place in many people’s hearts. While many of her songs and Big Boss presence gained fame, there are several other underrated gems you may have missed. Here is a list of 7 Shehnaaz Gill music videos you did not know existed.

By: Last Updated: July 23, 2025 | 3:56 PM IST
1/8

Mind Na Kari (2019)

This song is different from her mainstream style and very narrative driven. Shehnaz plays the role of a geeky secretary caught in a gangster's inner circle. When her crush gets threatened, she takes charge.

2/8

Ardaasan Kardi (2020)

It is a follow-up storyline video to Mind Na Kari. Shehnaz plays the role of a girlfriend trying to convince her lover boy to leave the criminal lifestyle. Dramatic visuals meet emotional undercurrent.

3/8

Yaari (2017)

Shehnaaz plays a bubbly college girl opposite Deep Jhandu. It is an early Punjabi track with some light action elements, refreshingly different from her later styles.

4/8

Ghani Syaani (with MC Square)

It is not on her mainstream radar but she still slays in it. Shehnaaz appeared in a high glam desert set, dancing along MC Square. It was released through MTV Hustle 2.0.

5/8

Habit ("SidNaaz" with Sidharth Shukla)

A song that carries emotional weight and intense fan interest. It is a heartfelt retrospective of Shehnaaz and Sidharth Shukla.

6/8

Tu Yaheen Hai (2021)

This one is a sincere tribute to Sidharth Shukla which was sung by Shehnaaz herself with the original composition by Raj Ranjodh. It was widely shared among fans but still not a blockbuster.

7/8

Boring Day

This witty clip samples her viral Big Boss lines. It was just a viral meme remix played with Shehnaaz's words and catchy editing. It is a short and comedy video.

8/8
