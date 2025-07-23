7 Hot Shehnaaz Gill Music Videos You Probably Missed
Shehnaaz Gill has earned a place in many people’s hearts. While many of her songs and Big Boss presence gained fame, there are several other underrated gems you may have missed. Here is a list of 7 Shehnaaz Gill music videos you did not know existed.
Mind Na Kari (2019)
This song is different from her mainstream style and very narrative driven. Shehnaz plays the role of a geeky secretary caught in a gangster's inner circle. When her crush gets threatened, she takes charge.
Ardaasan Kardi (2020)
It is a follow-up storyline video to Mind Na Kari. Shehnaz plays the role of a girlfriend trying to convince her lover boy to leave the criminal lifestyle. Dramatic visuals meet emotional undercurrent.
Yaari (2017)
Shehnaaz plays a bubbly college girl opposite Deep Jhandu. It is an early Punjabi track with some light action elements, refreshingly different from her later styles.
Ghani Syaani (with MC Square)
It is not on her mainstream radar but she still slays in it. Shehnaaz appeared in a high glam desert set, dancing along MC Square. It was released through MTV Hustle 2.0.
Habit ("SidNaaz" with Sidharth Shukla)
A song that carries emotional weight and intense fan interest. It is a heartfelt retrospective of Shehnaaz and Sidharth Shukla.
Tu Yaheen Hai (2021)
This one is a sincere tribute to Sidharth Shukla which was sung by Shehnaaz herself with the original composition by Raj Ranjodh. It was widely shared among fans but still not a blockbuster.
Boring Day
This witty clip samples her viral Big Boss lines. It was just a viral meme remix played with Shehnaaz's words and catchy editing. It is a short and comedy video.