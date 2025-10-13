Sonam Bajwa Top 6 Movies to Watch Before “Ek Deewaane Ki Deewaniyat” Releasing This October 2025
Sonam Bajwa has carved a niche in both Punjabi and Bollywood cinema with her charm, versatility, and screen presence. From high-energy comedies to action-packed films, these six movies showcase why she is one of the most loved actresses today.
Kudi Haryane Val Di
It is a Punjabi film showcasing Sonam's ability to carry romantic and light-hearted sequences effortlessly. Her chemistry with co-actors added extra charm to the storyline.
Carry on Jatta 3
It is a comedy that continues the much-loved Carry on Jatta series. Sonam shines with her stunning expressions. Her fans adore her stylish and playful screen presence.
Honsla Rakh/Stay Calm
It is a romantic comedy hit that brought humor and warmth to the audience. Sonam played a role full of charm and relatability.
Guddiyan Patole
It is a film celebrating empowerment and friendship. The movie is remembered for its fun plot and modern vibe. Fans loved her stylish and energetic performance.
Housefull 5
It is a high-voltage Bollywood comedy featuring Sonam in a fun avatar. She is known for her energetic performance and comic timing.
Baaghi 4
It is an action packed film where Sonam impressed audiences with her stylish and bold look. Her performance added grace and charm to the high action sequences.
