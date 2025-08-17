LIVE TV
  • Bollywood Actresses Looking Hot In Thigh-High Slit Dresses: You Shouldn’t Miss!

Bollywood Actresses Looking Hot In Thigh-High Slit Dresses: You Shouldn’t Miss!

Bollywood actresses never disappoint in case of fashion. They always deliver sexy and chic looks to take inspiration from. Here are some high slit looks of 6 Bollywood celebrities looking gorgeous and stunning!

August 17, 2025 | 4:01 PM IST
1/7

Ananya Pandey

Ananya is wearing a shimmery black one shoulder dress with a long slit. Her pose looks confident and sexy. She's looking at the view outside, not knowing she's the view herself.

2/7

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi is wearing a metallic pink shiny dress with a deep v-neck design. Her slit shows her curves beautifully. Her smile looks graceful.

3/7

Sara Ali Khan

Sara is wearing a pink off shoulder gown with a long slit. She paired it with matching heels. She looks bold and feminine in this look.

4/7

Nora Fatehi

Nora never upsets her fans! She looks really sexy in this red sweetheart neck bodycon with a long slit. Her sexy legs make the outfit look divine.

5/7

Nargis Fakhri

Nargis is wearing a black and white polka dots dress with a slit. Her dress is sleeveless. Her poses are elegant and graceful.

6/7

Kiara Advani

Kiara is wearing a black off shoulder dress. It hugs her body in all the right ways, showing her curves beautifully. Her long legs look gorgeous with matching black boots!

7/7

Disclaimer

This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.

