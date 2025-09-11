LIVE TV
Hot Gen Z Bollywood Beauties You’ll Be Obsessed With in 2025

Bollywood in 2025 is full of new faces and young talent. These young actresses are bringing charm and energy to the big screen. Many of them have huge social media fan bases despite having only one or two Bollywood releases. here is a list of the most famous Gen Z actresses who are rising and making their mark in Bollywood:

September 11, 2025 | 2:06 PM IST
Nitanshi Goel
1/8

Nitanshi Goel-18

She made her first Bollywood debut in Laapata Ladies. She gained a strong social media following. She is considered a promising new talent in Bollywood.

Rasha Thadani
2/8

Rasha Thadani-20

Rasha made her first Bollywood debut in Saiyaara. It is a romantic-action film which went blockbuster. Rasha is charming and physically appealing to young audiences.

Suhana Khan
3/8

Suhana Khan-24

Daughter of Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, made her Bollywood debut in The Archies. She is stylish and confident. She has a strong social media presence with millions of followers.

Khushi Kapoor
4/8

Khushi Kapoor-24

Khushi also made her Bollywood debut with the Archies. She is elegant and popular among Gen Z fans for her iconic fashion and style.

Shanaya Kapoor
5/8

Shanaya Kapoor-24

She made her Bollywood debut with Aankhon ki Gustaakhiyan (2025). She is energetic and beautiful. She is a rising young actress making waves in Bollywood!

Riddhi Kumar
6/8

Riddhi Kumar-22

She made her Bollywood debut with Mini (2023). She has a charming and youthful screen presence. She is gaining attention among younger audiences.

Aditi Saigal
7/8

Aditi Saigal-23

Aditi made her Bollywood debut with Campus Diaries (2024). She is known for fresh and relatable portrayal of Gen Z characters. She is active on social media.

Disclaimer
8/8

Disclaimer

This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.

