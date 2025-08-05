Celebrities’ Hottest Bathrobe Selfies That Broke the Internet

  • Home>
Who even needs a red carpet when a bathrobe and phone can go viral, right? Bollywood actresses are turning the heat up with their sexy bathrobe selfies, which have created buzz on the internet. Let’s check out the hottest celebrity bathrobe selfies. 

1/8

Disha Patani

Disha Patani flaunts her curves and hot bikini body in a robe. Giving major manifestation goals to other girlies.

2/8

Elnaaz Norouzi

Elnaaz Norouzi always captivates her fans through her bold avatar. Her orange bralet on top of a bathrobe is giving sultry vibes.

3/8

Jhanvi Kapoor

Jhanvi Kapoor nails every look from red carpet to bathrobe selfies. Her minimal makeup, dewy foundation, and pink nude lips complete her selfie.

4/8

Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi Rautela flaunts her sexy legs in her bathrobe selfie. Her behind-the-scenes bathrobe selfies create buzz among her fans.

5/8

Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi’s bathrobe selfie showcases her clean girl aesthetics. Her glowy skin and simple bathrobe are breaking the internet.

6/8

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor never loses a single chance to turn heads. Even her behind-the-scenes bathrobe selfie is looking classy.

7/8

Tara Sutaria

Tara Sutaria knows how to make everything iconic. Her steamy bathrobe selfie drives her fans crazy.

8/8

Disclaimer

This article is intended for entertainment and informational purposes only. All images and content used are either credited to the respective celebrities' official social media accounts or are publicly available. We do not claim ownership of any images unless stated otherwise.

