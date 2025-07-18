Hottest Celebrity Couples Who Set Screens On Fire, Then Walked Away In Real Life
Some Bollywood couples sparked chemistry in real-life, but even the hottest romance doesn’t always lead to a forever love. Here are 7 hot celeb couples who broke up breaking many hearts.
John Abraham & Bipasha Basu
They dated for 9 years. Their fans expected marriage. They broke up in 2011 due to commitment issues and career clashes.
Shahid Kapoor & Kareena Kapoor
They got close during Fida and Jab We Met. They broke up before Jab We Met released. Also, Saif entered her life and family pressure. They are both happily married now.
Ranbir Kapoor & Deepika Padukone
The sparks flew during Bachna Ae Haseeno. Deepika tattooed his initials. They broke up reportedly due to Ranbir cheating. They reunited as co-stars in Tamasha and Yeh Jawaani Hai Diwaani.
Salman Khan & Aishwarya Rai
They fell in love during Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. Their relationship turned toxic with abusive claims and possessiveness. They had a messy breakup. Aishwarya later married Abhishek Bachchan.
Hrithik Roshan & Kangana Ranaut
They had an alleged romance during Krrish 3. They never confirmed but Kangana made claims. They ended their relationship in a huge media war and legal battle. They had one of Bollywood's ugliest breakups.
Tiger Shroff & Disha Patani
Their real-life chemistry started during Baaghi 2 promotions. They shared fitness routines, gym vacation dates. They broke up quietly in 2022. Sources said that Disha wanted commitment, while Tiger focused on his career.
Shraddha Kapoor & Aditya Roy Kapur
They became the talk of the town after Aashiqui 2's intense romance. Their breakup reasons still remain unclear. They later worked again in Ok Jaanu.
