LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
asim munir donald trump asim munir donald trump asim munir donald trump asim munir donald trump
Live TV
TRENDING |
asim munir donald trump asim munir donald trump asim munir donald trump asim munir donald trump
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Hottest Celebrity Couples Who Set Screens On Fire, Then Walked Away In Real Life

Hottest Celebrity Couples Who Set Screens On Fire, Then Walked Away In Real Life

Some Bollywood couples sparked chemistry in real-life, but even the hottest romance doesn’t always lead to a forever love. Here are 7 hot celeb couples who broke up breaking many hearts.

By: Vanshika Ahuja Last Updated: July 18, 2025 | 12:13 AM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Hottest Celebrity Couples Who Set Screens On Fire, Then Walked Away In Real Life - Photo Gallery
1/8

John Abraham & Bipasha Basu

They dated for 9 years. Their fans expected marriage. They broke up in 2011 due to commitment issues and career clashes.

Hottest Celebrity Couples Who Set Screens On Fire, Then Walked Away In Real Life - Photo Gallery
2/8

Shahid Kapoor & Kareena Kapoor

They got close during Fida and Jab We Met. They broke up before Jab We Met released. Also, Saif entered her life and family pressure. They are both happily married now.

Hottest Celebrity Couples Who Set Screens On Fire, Then Walked Away In Real Life - Photo Gallery
3/8

Ranbir Kapoor & Deepika Padukone

The sparks flew during Bachna Ae Haseeno. Deepika tattooed his initials. They broke up reportedly due to Ranbir cheating. They reunited as co-stars in Tamasha and Yeh Jawaani Hai Diwaani.

Hottest Celebrity Couples Who Set Screens On Fire, Then Walked Away In Real Life - Photo Gallery
4/8

Salman Khan & Aishwarya Rai

They fell in love during Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. Their relationship turned toxic with abusive claims and possessiveness. They had a messy breakup. Aishwarya later married Abhishek Bachchan.

Hottest Celebrity Couples Who Set Screens On Fire, Then Walked Away In Real Life - Photo Gallery
5/8

Hrithik Roshan & Kangana Ranaut

They had an alleged romance during Krrish 3. They never confirmed but Kangana made claims. They ended their relationship in a huge media war and legal battle. They had one of Bollywood's ugliest breakups.

Hottest Celebrity Couples Who Set Screens On Fire, Then Walked Away In Real Life - Photo Gallery
6/8

Tiger Shroff & Disha Patani

Their real-life chemistry started during Baaghi 2 promotions. They shared fitness routines, gym vacation dates. They broke up quietly in 2022. Sources said that Disha wanted commitment, while Tiger focused on his career.

Hottest Celebrity Couples Who Set Screens On Fire, Then Walked Away In Real Life - Photo Gallery
7/8

Shraddha Kapoor & Aditya Roy Kapur

They became the talk of the town after Aashiqui 2's intense romance. Their breakup reasons still remain unclear. They later worked again in Ok Jaanu.

Hottest Celebrity Couples Who Set Screens On Fire, Then Walked Away In Real Life - Photo Gallery
8/8

Disclaimer

This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.

Hottest Celebrity Couples Who Set Screens On Fire, Then Walked Away In Real Life - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Hottest Celebrity Couples Who Set Screens On Fire, Then Walked Away In Real Life - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Hottest Celebrity Couples Who Set Screens On Fire, Then Walked Away In Real Life - Photo Gallery
Hottest Celebrity Couples Who Set Screens On Fire, Then Walked Away In Real Life - Photo Gallery
Hottest Celebrity Couples Who Set Screens On Fire, Then Walked Away In Real Life - Photo Gallery
Hottest Celebrity Couples Who Set Screens On Fire, Then Walked Away In Real Life - Photo Gallery

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?