What Makes the Golden Line Metro Different From Others?
The Golden Line Metro offers fast, eco-friendly travel with smart features, strategic routes, and smooth interchanges. While it boosts connectivity and real estate, delays and limited last-mile options remain challenges. Full operations are expected by March 2026.
Slide 1
The upcoming Golden Line Metro is set to redefine urban commuting with its smart features, seamless connectivity, and eco-conscious design. Aimed at linking underserved areas to the heart of the city, this high-speed corridor promises faster travel, reduced congestion, and a major boost to local infrastructure and real estate.
Advantages
It comprises fast-transit operations, digitalized features, environment-friendly transit affecting real estate, and the mode of transit that efficiently joins underserved areas to the city center.
Route
It covers important residential and commercial sectors, running through strategic areas to increase public transport accessibility and diminish traffic congestion on a city-wide scale.
Interchanges
Ensures smooth interchange to the Yellow line, the airport line, and the violet lines at major stations to facilitate convenient and efficient city-wide commuting.
Disadvantages
Construction delays, traffic issues, huge costs, and limited last-mile options are considered inconveniences for a portion of the daily passengers.
Completion
Following the safety certification and trial run. It is expected that the Golden Line shall be ready for operation by March 2026.