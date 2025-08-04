LIVE TV
  • How India Welcomed New Year 2026: Watch Stunning Photos of Fireworks, Parties and Grand Celebrations Across the Country

How India Welcomed New Year 2026: Watch Stunning Photos of Fireworks, Parties and Grand Celebrations Across the Country

As the clock struck midnight, India ushered in New Year 2026 with dazzling fireworks, vibrant parties and joyous celebrations across cities and towns. From illuminated skylines and packed streets to cultural events and late-night festivities, the country came alive with colour and cheer. 

Published By: Published: January 1, 2026 01:52:09 IST
New Year 2026 Images
1/5

New Year 2026 Images

Here’s a look at stunning photos capturing how India welcomed 2026, showcasing the energy, excitement, and festive spirit that swept the nation.

New Year 2026: Maharashtra
2/5

New Year 2026: Maharashtra

People across Maharashtra ushered in the New Year 2026 with enthusiasm, with Pune emerging as one of the major hubs of celebration.

New Year 2026: Tamil Nadu
3/5

New Year 2026: Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu fireworks illuminate the sky as people cut cake and ring in New Year 2026.

New Year 2026: Punjab
4/5

New Year 2026: Punjab

Devotees gather in large numbers at Shri Harmandir Sahib as they ring in New Year 2026.

New Year 2026: Jammu and Kashmir
5/5

New Year 2026: Jammu and Kashmir

Tourists welcomed New Year 2026 amid breathtaking views in Sonamarg, with snow-covered mountains providing a stunning backdrop to the celebrations.

