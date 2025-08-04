How India Welcomed New Year 2026: Watch Stunning Photos of Fireworks, Parties and Grand Celebrations Across the Country
As the clock struck midnight, India ushered in New Year 2026 with dazzling fireworks, vibrant parties and joyous celebrations across cities and towns. From illuminated skylines and packed streets to cultural events and late-night festivities, the country came alive with colour and cheer.
New Year 2026 Images
Here’s a look at stunning photos capturing how India welcomed 2026, showcasing the energy, excitement, and festive spirit that swept the nation.
New Year 2026: Maharashtra
People across Maharashtra ushered in the New Year 2026 with enthusiasm, with Pune emerging as one of the major hubs of celebration.
New Year 2026: Tamil Nadu
Tamil Nadu fireworks illuminate the sky as people cut cake and ring in New Year 2026.
New Year 2026: Punjab
Devotees gather in large numbers at Shri Harmandir Sahib as they ring in New Year 2026.
New Year 2026: Jammu and Kashmir
Tourists welcomed New Year 2026 amid breathtaking views in Sonamarg, with snow-covered mountains providing a stunning backdrop to the celebrations.