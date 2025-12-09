How Men Over 40 Can Get Fit Like Hrithik Roshan – Diet & Nutrition Guide

Hrithik Roshan is known for his incredible physique — not just in his 20s, but even now in his mid-40s. His shredded look is the result of disciplined nutrition, smart training, and lifestyle habits that support muscle maintenance and low body fat as men age. After 40, metabolism slows down and muscle loss becomes common. This diet approach focuses on high-quality protein, balanced macros, hydration, and recovery to keep the body lean, strong, and energetic.