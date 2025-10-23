How Much Cash Can You Keep at Home in 2025? Limits, Penalties, and Income Tax Guidelines

Many people prefer keeping some cash at home for emergencies, but it’s essential to understand what’s legally allowed under Indian income tax laws. As of 2025, there is no fixed limit on how much cash an individual can keep at home, but every rupee must be accounted for with proper income records. If the Income Tax Department finds unaccounted cash during a raid, it can be seized, and heavy penalties—up to 77% of the unexplained amount—may apply. It’s also advisable to keep large transactions digital or well-documented to avoid scrutiny.