LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Candace Owens Deal donald trump 49 Passengers Killed Asia Tour 2006 Mumbai Blast Case Cambodian military Fraud Visa Candace Owens Deal donald trump 49 Passengers Killed Asia Tour 2006 Mumbai Blast Case Cambodian military Fraud Visa Candace Owens Deal donald trump 49 Passengers Killed Asia Tour 2006 Mumbai Blast Case Cambodian military Fraud Visa Candace Owens Deal donald trump 49 Passengers Killed Asia Tour 2006 Mumbai Blast Case Cambodian military Fraud Visa
Live TV
TRENDING |
Candace Owens Deal donald trump 49 Passengers Killed Asia Tour 2006 Mumbai Blast Case Cambodian military Fraud Visa Candace Owens Deal donald trump 49 Passengers Killed Asia Tour 2006 Mumbai Blast Case Cambodian military Fraud Visa Candace Owens Deal donald trump 49 Passengers Killed Asia Tour 2006 Mumbai Blast Case Cambodian military Fraud Visa Candace Owens Deal donald trump 49 Passengers Killed Asia Tour 2006 Mumbai Blast Case Cambodian military Fraud Visa
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • How Quitting Tobacco Can Heal Your Lungs?

How Quitting Tobacco Can Heal Your Lungs?

Quitting tobacco improves lung health by reducing inflammation, restoring airflow, increasing oxygen, clearing mucus, and allowing cilia to regrow and function efficiently.

By: Last Updated: July 24, 2025 | 6:55 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
How Quitting Tobacco Can Heal Your Lungs? - Photo Gallery
1/6

Reduced Inflammation

Inflammation in the lungs begins to reduce with the cessation of smoking. This can ease breathing and shield an individual from chronic illnesses.

How Quitting Tobacco Can Heal Your Lungs? - Photo Gallery
2/6

Allowed Airflow

Without tobacco smoke, there is an airway relaxation and opening up of the passage for air to flow smoothly with little resistance and less shortness of breath.

How Quitting Tobacco Can Heal Your Lungs? - Photo Gallery
3/6

Increased Oxygen Levels

With the carbon monoxide in the blood eliminated, oxygen levels would increase. This can boost your energy and lung function.

How Quitting Tobacco Can Heal Your Lungs? - Photo Gallery
4/6

Mucus Clearance

Mucus and tar accumulated over the years will be cleared from your lungs. Thereby decreasing coughing and the chances of infection.

How Quitting Tobacco Can Heal Your Lungs? - Photo Gallery
5/6

Cilia Regrowth and Function

The cilia, those minuscule hairlike projections inside the lungs. This can begin to regenerate and function normally to effectively sweep out dust, germs, and mucus.

How Quitting Tobacco Can Heal Your Lungs? - Photo Gallery
6/6

Disclaimer

This is for informational purposes only and does not replace medical advice. Consult a healthcare professional before making any health-related decisions or changes.

How Quitting Tobacco Can Heal Your Lungs? - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

How Quitting Tobacco Can Heal Your Lungs? - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

How Quitting Tobacco Can Heal Your Lungs? - Photo Gallery
How Quitting Tobacco Can Heal Your Lungs? - Photo Gallery
How Quitting Tobacco Can Heal Your Lungs? - Photo Gallery
How Quitting Tobacco Can Heal Your Lungs? - Photo Gallery

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?