How Quitting Tobacco Can Heal Your Lungs?
Quitting tobacco improves lung health by reducing inflammation, restoring airflow, increasing oxygen, clearing mucus, and allowing cilia to regrow and function efficiently.
Reduced Inflammation
Inflammation in the lungs begins to reduce with the cessation of smoking. This can ease breathing and shield an individual from chronic illnesses.
Allowed Airflow
Without tobacco smoke, there is an airway relaxation and opening up of the passage for air to flow smoothly with little resistance and less shortness of breath.
Increased Oxygen Levels
With the carbon monoxide in the blood eliminated, oxygen levels would increase. This can boost your energy and lung function.
Mucus Clearance
Mucus and tar accumulated over the years will be cleared from your lungs. Thereby decreasing coughing and the chances of infection.
Cilia Regrowth and Function
The cilia, those minuscule hairlike projections inside the lungs. This can begin to regenerate and function normally to effectively sweep out dust, germs, and mucus.
Disclaimer
This is for informational purposes only and does not replace medical advice. Consult a healthcare professional before making any health-related decisions or changes.