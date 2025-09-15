LIVE TV
  • How These Nostalgic Childhood Snacks Are Taking Over Menus

How These Nostalgic Childhood Snacks Are Taking Over Menus

Classic childhood snacks are trending in cafes and restaurants, offering a nostalgic experience with modern twists. From revamped recipes to innovative presentation, these treats are delighting millennials and Gen Z alike.

September 15, 2025
Classic Chicken Mayo Sandwich
1/7

Classic Chicken Mayo Sandwich

The simple, creamy chicken mayo sandwich is now a gourmet item, relished with artisanal bread and premium fillings to recall carefree school days.

Rainbow Sprinkle Cake
2/7

Rainbow Sprinkle Cake

Retro-inspired rainbow cakes with vibrant sprinkles now headline dessert menus, styled with playful decorations and soft, moist textures beloved by millennials and Gen Z.

Badam Milk and Milo
3/7

Badam Milk and Milo

Traditional milky drinks like badam milk and Milo are creatively packaged, often appearing as chilled shooters or fusion milkshakes for a sweet throwback vibe.

Deep-Fried Apple Pie
4/7

Deep-Fried Apple Pie

Restaurants serve deep-fried apple pies just like the ones found at classic fast-food chains, combining comfort with an indulgent, crispy nostalgia.

Ghee Roast Sandwich
5/7

Ghee Roast Sandwich

Chefs reimagine this buttery, crunchy sandwich by infusing regional spices and heritage-style bread, tapping into the flavors of Indian childhood homes.

Cereal-Crusted French Toast
6/7

Cereal-Crusted French Toast

Menus feature French toast coated in childhood cereals like Choco Flakes or Cornflakes, adding crunch and a playful twist to traditional breakfast favorites.

Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

Food trends are subject to availability and regional variation. Nutritional information should be checked before consumption.

