How to Apply Concealer and Highlighter: Step by Step For Under-Eye Brightening and Glowing Skin
Looking for a flawless makeup finish? Concealer and highlighter are your best friends. When applied correctly, they can hide imperfections, brighten your face, and give you a radiant glow. In this guide, we’ll cover everything from choosing the right concealer to applying highlighter like a pro.
Prep Your Skin for Makeup
Before applying concealer or highlighter, skin prep is key:
Cleanse your face to remove dirt and oil.
Moisturize to keep the skin smooth and hydrated.
Apply primer to help makeup last longer and prevent creasing.
Choosing the Right Concealer
Picking the right concealer makes all the difference:
Shade selection:
Use a shade matching your skin tone for blemishes.
Use a shade slightly lighter than your skin for under-eye brightening.
Formulas:
Liquid: Best for under-eye areas.
Cream: Good for covering spots and blemishes.
Stick: Full coverage and long lasting.
How to Apply Concealer
Follow these steps for a smooth, natural look:
Under-eye application: Draw an inverted triangle under your eyes and blend.
Spot concealing: Dab concealer on blemishes and gently blend with a brush or sponge.
Blending: Use a damp beauty sponge or concealer brush to avoid streaks.
Pro tip: Set your concealer with a translucent powder to prevent creasing.
Applying Highlighter for a Radiant Glow
Highlighter brings a natural glow and enhances your features. Types of highlighters:
Powder highlighter: Great for oily skin.
Cream or liquid highlighter: Best for dry skin or dewy looks.
Best areas to highlight: Cheekbones, Brow bone, Bridge of the nose & Cupid’s bow.
Application tips:
Use a small brush or fingertips for precise application.
Blend well to avoid harsh lines.
Tips for Long Lasting Makeup
Avoid over applying concealer or highlighter.
Use a setting spray to lock your makeup in place.
Touch up with a small amount of powder or cream as needed.
