LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Blinkit Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi BlackRock layoffs dog bite cases china DOJ investigation Fed donald trump Blinkit Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi BlackRock layoffs dog bite cases china DOJ investigation Fed donald trump Blinkit Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi BlackRock layoffs dog bite cases china DOJ investigation Fed donald trump Blinkit Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi BlackRock layoffs dog bite cases china DOJ investigation Fed donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Blinkit Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi BlackRock layoffs dog bite cases china DOJ investigation Fed donald trump Blinkit Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi BlackRock layoffs dog bite cases china DOJ investigation Fed donald trump Blinkit Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi BlackRock layoffs dog bite cases china DOJ investigation Fed donald trump Blinkit Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi BlackRock layoffs dog bite cases china DOJ investigation Fed donald trump
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • How to Apply Concealer and Highlighter: Step by Step For Under-Eye Brightening and Glowing Skin

How to Apply Concealer and Highlighter: Step by Step For Under-Eye Brightening and Glowing Skin

Looking for a flawless makeup finish? Concealer and highlighter are your best friends. When applied correctly, they can hide imperfections, brighten your face, and give you a radiant glow. In this guide, we’ll cover everything from choosing the right concealer to applying highlighter like a pro.

Published By: Harshita Gothi Published: January 13, 2026 14:11:32 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Prep Your Skin for Makeup
1/6
How to Apply Concealer and Highlighter: Step by Step For Under-Eye Brightening and Glowing Skin

Prep Your Skin for Makeup

Before applying concealer or highlighter, skin prep is key:
Cleanse your face to remove dirt and oil.
Moisturize to keep the skin smooth and hydrated.
Apply primer to help makeup last longer and prevent creasing.

You Might Be Interested In
Choosing the Right Concealer
2/6

Choosing the Right Concealer

Picking the right concealer makes all the difference:
Shade selection:
Use a shade matching your skin tone for blemishes.
Use a shade slightly lighter than your skin for under-eye brightening.
Formulas:
Liquid: Best for under-eye areas.
Cream: Good for covering spots and blemishes.
Stick: Full coverage and long lasting.

How to Apply Concealer
3/6

How to Apply Concealer

Follow these steps for a smooth, natural look:
Under-eye application: Draw an inverted triangle under your eyes and blend.
Spot concealing: Dab concealer on blemishes and gently blend with a brush or sponge.
Blending: Use a damp beauty sponge or concealer brush to avoid streaks.
Pro tip: Set your concealer with a translucent powder to prevent creasing.

You Might Be Interested In
Applying Highlighter for a Radiant Glow
4/6

Applying Highlighter for a Radiant Glow

Highlighter brings a natural glow and enhances your features. Types of highlighters:
Powder highlighter: Great for oily skin.
Cream or liquid highlighter: Best for dry skin or dewy looks.
Best areas to highlight: Cheekbones, Brow bone, Bridge of the nose & Cupid’s bow.
Application tips:
Use a small brush or fingertips for precise application.
Blend well to avoid harsh lines.

Tips for Long Lasting Makeup
5/6

Tips for Long Lasting Makeup

Avoid over applying concealer or highlighter.
Use a setting spray to lock your makeup in place.
Touch up with a small amount of powder or cream as needed.

You Might Be Interested In
Disclaimer
6/6

Disclaimer

This content is for informational and educational purposes only. Results may vary depending on skin type and makeup products used.

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS