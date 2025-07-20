LIVE TV
  • Ways to Dress Like Dakota Johnson This Summer to Look Effortless

Ways to Dress Like Dakota Johnson This Summer to Look Effortless

Dakota Johnson always serves effortless chic looks. Her go-to summer outfits are mostly relaxed and comfortable, yet manage to grab attention. 50 Shades of Grey actress always opts for a minimal look, with her classic blend. Here are some of her summer outfits that prove you can achieve a summer style with subtle clothing. 

By: Manisha Chauhan Last Updated: July 20, 2025 | 12:30 AM IST
1/8

Never Go Wrong High-Waisted Jeans

Dakota Johnson shows her signature summer style in a white button-down shirt with high-waisted light-wash blue jeans. She paired it with minimal jewelry and black oversized sunglasses, and the iced coffee in her one hand might be chilled, but Dakota Johnson is turning the heat up with her chic look.

2/8

Turning Heads in Lace Top

Dakota Johnson looks elegantly chic on the street in an ivory camisole top with lace detailing. High-waisted jeans with textured burgundy clutch are perfect for a summer day look with a touch of rich twist.

3/8

Trendy Denim Co-ord set

Dakota Johnson elevates her casual day look in a structured denim crop top with matching high-waisted denim trousers. She accessorized it with a black shoulder bag and sleek sunglasses, which make it trendier and cooler.

4/8

Dreamy Summer Look

Dakota Johnson serves a dreamy look in a strapless white lace gown, keeping the ensemble glamorous and effortless. Her on the top minimal makeup and soft waves, giving romantic vibes.

5/8

Playful and Sporty Comfort

Dakota Johnson opts for a sporty look for the fresh summer street moment. The styles include a flowy, floral print yellow midi dress with cat-eye sunglasses, and a delicate dress with summer garden vibes.

6/8

Prints Meet Boho Style

Dakota Johnson adds a sultry and edgy touch to her black sheer camisole with lace detailing and colourful printed midi skirt outfit.

7/8

Timeless Modern Elegance

Dakota Johnson looks modern in her minimal, sleek white slip dress with oversized sunglasses and a structured wicker handbag.

8/8

Disclaimer

This Photo Gallery is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The content is based on publicly available images, and we do not claim ownership of the images used.

