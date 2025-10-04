LIVE TV
  7 Simple Steps To Maintain a Healthy Diet Without Spending Too Much Money

7 Simple Steps To Maintain a Healthy Diet Without Spending Too Much Money

Eating healthy doesn’t have to be time-consuming or expensive. But there are some simple and practical habits that can improve your overall nutrition. Here is a guide on how to maintain a balanced diet in your daily routine:

By: Last Updated: October 4, 2025 | 9:21 PM IST
Start your day with a nutritious breakfast
1/7

Start your day with a nutritious breakfast

It can include fruits, oats or eggs. It provides energy for the whole morning. It is quick and easy to prepare.

Include vegetables and fruits in every meal
2/7

Include vegetables and fruits in every meal

It adds vitamins and minerals to your diet. It helps in digestion and fullness. It is affordable and versatile.

Opt for whole grains instead of refined ones
3/7

Opt for whole grains instead of refined ones

Brown rice, oats and whole wheat bread can be included. It keeps you full longer. It supports steady energy release.

Drink Plenty of Water Throughout The Day
4/7

Drink Plenty of Water Throughout The Day

It keeps you hydrated and reduces cravings. It supports digestion and skin health. You can add herbs or lemon for flavor.

Choose Healthy Snacks
5/7

Choose Healthy Snacks

Nuts, yogurt or roasted chana can satisfy hunger without junk calories. It is portable and quick. It maintains energy levels between meals.

Cook Simple Meals At Home
6/7

Cook Simple Meals At Home

It controls ingredients and portion size. It reduces oil, sugar and salt intake. It saves calories and money.

Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

The tips shared in this article are for general informational purposes only. They are not a substitute for professional medical or dietary advice. Individual nutritional needs may vary, so consult a healthcare professional or nutritionist before making significant changes to your diet.

