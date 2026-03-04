LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
marco jansen apple Iran US War air defence system Chinese ships JDU Can FIFA Replace Iran FIFA IRAN WEAPONS Abhishek Sharma Dhurandhar 2 release date ayatollah ali khamenei marco jansen apple Iran US War air defence system Chinese ships JDU Can FIFA Replace Iran FIFA IRAN WEAPONS Abhishek Sharma Dhurandhar 2 release date ayatollah ali khamenei marco jansen apple Iran US War air defence system Chinese ships JDU Can FIFA Replace Iran FIFA IRAN WEAPONS Abhishek Sharma Dhurandhar 2 release date ayatollah ali khamenei marco jansen apple Iran US War air defence system Chinese ships JDU Can FIFA Replace Iran FIFA IRAN WEAPONS Abhishek Sharma Dhurandhar 2 release date ayatollah ali khamenei
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
marco jansen apple Iran US War air defence system Chinese ships JDU Can FIFA Replace Iran FIFA IRAN WEAPONS Abhishek Sharma Dhurandhar 2 release date ayatollah ali khamenei marco jansen apple Iran US War air defence system Chinese ships JDU Can FIFA Replace Iran FIFA IRAN WEAPONS Abhishek Sharma Dhurandhar 2 release date ayatollah ali khamenei marco jansen apple Iran US War air defence system Chinese ships JDU Can FIFA Replace Iran FIFA IRAN WEAPONS Abhishek Sharma Dhurandhar 2 release date ayatollah ali khamenei marco jansen apple Iran US War air defence system Chinese ships JDU Can FIFA Replace Iran FIFA IRAN WEAPONS Abhishek Sharma Dhurandhar 2 release date ayatollah ali khamenei
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • How to Gain Healthy Weight? 6 Best Fruits Packed with Natural Sugars, Healthy Fats and Essential Nutrients

How to Gain Healthy Weight? 6 Best Fruits Packed with Natural Sugars, Healthy Fats and Essential Nutrients

Gaining weight in a healthy way requires nutrient dense foods that provide healthy calories, vitamins, and minerals. While fruits are often linked to weight loss, certain high calorie and naturally sweet fruits can support healthy weight gain when included in a balanced diet. Here are six fruits that can help you gain weight naturally.

Published By: Published: March 4, 2026 22:30:22 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Custard Apple (Sitaphal)
1/5
How to Gain Healthy Weight? 6 Best Fruits Packed with Natural Sugars, Healthy Fats and Essential Nutrients

Custard Apple (Sitaphal)

Custard apple is rich in calories and natural sugars. It is creamy and energy-dense, which supports weight gain when consumed regularly.
How to eat: Scoop the pulp and eat directly or mix with milk for a sweet treat.

You Might Be Interested In
Chikoo (Sapota)
2/5

Chikoo (Sapota)

Chikoo is high in natural sugar and carbohydrates, making it helpful for increasing calorie intake. It also provides fiber and essential nutrients.
How to eat: Eat fresh chikoo or blend into a smoothie with milk.

Dates
3/5

Dates

Dates are calorie-dense and rich in natural sugars like glucose and fructose. They provide quick energy and are great for healthy weight gain.
How to eat: Eat dates as a snack or add them to milkshakes and desserts.

You Might Be Interested In
Mango
4/5

Mango

Mango is known as the “king of fruits” and is excellent for healthy weight gain. It is high in natural sugars and calories. One cup of mango contains about 150 calories.
How to eat: Blend mango with milk for a delicious mango shake or add it to yogurt and oatmeal.

You Might Be Interested In
Banana
5/5

Banana

Bananas are one of the best fruits for weight gain. They are rich in carbohydrates and natural sugars that provide instant energy. A medium banana contains around 100–120 calories and is also packed with potassium and fiber.
How to eat: Add bananas to milkshakes, smoothies, or eat with peanut butter for extra calories.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS