How to Gain Healthy Weight? 6 Best Fruits Packed with Natural Sugars, Healthy Fats and Essential Nutrients
Gaining weight in a healthy way requires nutrient dense foods that provide healthy calories, vitamins, and minerals. While fruits are often linked to weight loss, certain high calorie and naturally sweet fruits can support healthy weight gain when included in a balanced diet. Here are six fruits that can help you gain weight naturally.
Custard Apple (Sitaphal)
Custard apple is rich in calories and natural sugars. It is creamy and energy-dense, which supports weight gain when consumed regularly.
How to eat: Scoop the pulp and eat directly or mix with milk for a sweet treat.
Chikoo (Sapota)
Chikoo is high in natural sugar and carbohydrates, making it helpful for increasing calorie intake. It also provides fiber and essential nutrients.
How to eat: Eat fresh chikoo or blend into a smoothie with milk.
Dates
Dates are calorie-dense and rich in natural sugars like glucose and fructose. They provide quick energy and are great for healthy weight gain.
How to eat: Eat dates as a snack or add them to milkshakes and desserts.
Mango
Mango is known as the “king of fruits” and is excellent for healthy weight gain. It is high in natural sugars and calories. One cup of mango contains about 150 calories.
How to eat: Blend mango with milk for a delicious mango shake or add it to yogurt and oatmeal.
Banana
Bananas are one of the best fruits for weight gain. They are rich in carbohydrates and natural sugars that provide instant energy. A medium banana contains around 100–120 calories and is also packed with potassium and fiber.
How to eat: Add bananas to milkshakes, smoothies, or eat with peanut butter for extra calories.