How to Grow Long, Lush Lashes at Home: 6 Simple Ways
Nourish from within, treat lashes gently, hydrate with oils, and avoid harsh habits. Over time, you’ll see naturally longer, fuller lashes no extensions needed.
Munch Lash-Loving Foods
Protein, biotin, omega-3, and vitamins E & C, feed hair follicles for fuller, healthier eyelashes. All of these are found in eggs, salmon, nuts, avocados, and greens and are essentials.
Carefully Remove Makeup
Prevent rough friction. Remove eyeliner and mascara with an oil-based remover for eye makeup to prevent eyelash breakage and thinning.
Attempt using castor or coconut oil.
Use a small amount of castor or coconut oil on your lashes at bedtime. Oils condition, breakage is minimized, and healthy growth is promoted.
Massage Your Eyelids
Gentle massage of your lash line increases blood flow, supplying essential nutrients to the follicles, promoting growth in the long run.
Skip: Waterproof Mascara & Lash Curlers
Regular use of waterproof and curling mascaras does damage and pull lashes. Use them sparingly to preserve fine hairs.
Give sufficient rest and reduce stress.
Stress and sleep interfere with eyelash hair growth cycles. 7-8 hours of sleep and stress management to enable the lashes to grow healthily.
Disclaimer
Results vary by individual. Natural remedies support healthier lashes but don’t guarantee dramatic growth. Always patch test oils to avoid irritation. For persistent concerns, consult a dermatologist.