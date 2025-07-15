LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
air india crash Bitchat donald trump marvel news Epstein Client List air india crash Bitchat donald trump marvel news Epstein Client List air india crash Bitchat donald trump marvel news Epstein Client List air india crash Bitchat donald trump marvel news Epstein Client List
Live TV
TRENDING |
air india crash Bitchat donald trump marvel news Epstein Client List air india crash Bitchat donald trump marvel news Epstein Client List air india crash Bitchat donald trump marvel news Epstein Client List air india crash Bitchat donald trump marvel news Epstein Client List
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • How to Grow Long, Lush Lashes at Home: 6 Simple Ways

How to Grow Long, Lush Lashes at Home: 6 Simple Ways

 Nourish from within, treat lashes gently, hydrate with oils, and avoid harsh habits. Over time, you’ll see naturally longer, fuller lashes no extensions needed.

By: Vani Verma Last Updated: July 15, 2025 | 5:39 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
How to Grow Long, Lush Lashes at Home: 6 Simple Ways - Photo Gallery
1/7

Munch Lash-Loving Foods

Protein, biotin, omega-3, and vitamins E & C, feed hair follicles for fuller, healthier eyelashes. All of these are found in eggs, salmon, nuts, avocados, and greens and are essentials.

How to Grow Long, Lush Lashes at Home: 6 Simple Ways - Photo Gallery
2/7

Carefully Remove Makeup

Prevent rough friction. Remove eyeliner and mascara with an oil-based remover for eye makeup to prevent eyelash breakage and thinning.

How to Grow Long, Lush Lashes at Home: 6 Simple Ways - Photo Gallery
3/7

Attempt using castor or coconut oil.

Use a small amount of castor or coconut oil on your lashes at bedtime. Oils condition, breakage is minimized, and healthy growth is promoted.

How to Grow Long, Lush Lashes at Home: 6 Simple Ways - Photo Gallery
4/7

Massage Your Eyelids

Gentle massage of your lash line increases blood flow, supplying essential nutrients to the follicles, promoting growth in the long run.

How to Grow Long, Lush Lashes at Home: 6 Simple Ways - Photo Gallery
5/7

Skip: Waterproof Mascara & Lash Curlers

Regular use of waterproof and curling mascaras does damage and pull lashes. Use them sparingly to preserve fine hairs.

How to Grow Long, Lush Lashes at Home: 6 Simple Ways - Photo Gallery
6/7

Give sufficient rest and reduce stress.

Stress and sleep interfere with eyelash hair growth cycles. 7-8 hours of sleep and stress management to enable the lashes to grow healthily.

How to Grow Long, Lush Lashes at Home: 6 Simple Ways - Photo Gallery
7/7

Disclaimer

Results vary by individual. Natural remedies support healthier lashes but don’t guarantee dramatic growth. Always patch test oils to avoid irritation. For persistent concerns, consult a dermatologist.

How to Grow Long, Lush Lashes at Home: 6 Simple Ways - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

How to Grow Long, Lush Lashes at Home: 6 Simple Ways - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Top Partners Websites:

How to Grow Long, Lush Lashes at Home: 6 Simple Ways - Photo Gallery
How to Grow Long, Lush Lashes at Home: 6 Simple Ways - Photo Gallery
How to Grow Long, Lush Lashes at Home: 6 Simple Ways - Photo Gallery
How to Grow Long, Lush Lashes at Home: 6 Simple Ways - Photo Gallery

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?