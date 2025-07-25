  • Home>
How to Make a Soft and Moist Ragi Chocolate Cake at Home?

This 5-step Ragi Chocolate Cake recipe offers a healthy twist on traditional chocolate cakes. Made with finger millet (ragi), jaggery, and cocoa powder, it’s soft, moist, and guilt-free. Perfect for health-conscious dessert lovers, this cake is easy to prepare and deliciously satisfying.

July 25, 2025
1/6

Preheat and prepare

Set your oven to 180 °C (350 °F) and grease a cake tin by lining it with parchment paper to make it easy for the cake to come out.

2/6

Empty ingredients for the Mix

Put the ragi flour, cocoa powder, and if you have it, wheat flour, into a bowl. Also add baking soda, baking powder, and salt. Mix.

3/6

Add the rest of the ingredients

Whisk the milk, oil, vanilla, and jaggery until smooth. Add the lemon juice or vinegar last to activate the leavening agents.

4/6

Mix and pour

Add half of the dry mixture to the wet ingredients and gently fold. Add the rest and gently smooth the batter, so there are no lumps. Pour this into the tin.

5/6

Bake and serve

Check after 25-30 minutes with a toothpick. It should come out clean. After the cake cools, you can slice it into soft, moist ragi chocolate cake. Enjoy!

6/6

Disclaimer

This recipe is for general cooking purposes. Ingredient substitutions may affect texture and taste. Those with dietary restrictions or allergies should consult a nutritionist or read labels carefully before consuming.

