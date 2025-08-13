LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bihar Assembly Election 2025 CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty donald trump los angeles celebrity news asia cup 2025 Bihar Assembly Election 2025 CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty donald trump los angeles celebrity news asia cup 2025 Bihar Assembly Election 2025 CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty donald trump los angeles celebrity news asia cup 2025 Bihar Assembly Election 2025 CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty donald trump los angeles celebrity news asia cup 2025
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bihar Assembly Election 2025 CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty donald trump los angeles celebrity news asia cup 2025 Bihar Assembly Election 2025 CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty donald trump los angeles celebrity news asia cup 2025 Bihar Assembly Election 2025 CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty donald trump los angeles celebrity news asia cup 2025 Bihar Assembly Election 2025 CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty donald trump los angeles celebrity news asia cup 2025
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • 5 Easy Steps Recipe to Make Delicious Okra Fry At Home

5 Easy Steps Recipe to Make Delicious Okra Fry At Home

Check how to prepare crispy and flavorful okra fry in just five easy steps. This quick and simple recipe uses basic spices and minimal ingredients, making it perfect for a tasty side dish with roti or rice.

By: Last Updated: August 13, 2025 | 11:07 AM IST
Follow us on
Google News
5 Easy Steps Recipe to Make Delicious Okra Fry At Home - Photo Gallery
1/6

Ingredients

250 grams okra (bhindi), washed and cut into 1-inch pieces, 2 tablespoons oil, 1/2 teaspoon mustard seeds, 1/2 teaspoon cumin seeds, 1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder, 1 teaspoon red chili powder, 1 teaspoon coriander powder, Salt to taste, 1/2 teaspoon amchur (dry mango powder) or lemon juice for tanginess.

5 Easy Steps Recipe to Make Delicious Okra Fry At Home - Photo Gallery
2/6

Prepare Okra

Firstly, you are required to wash the okra thoroughly and dry it completely using a kitchen towel. Now, cut into 1-inch pieces.

5 Easy Steps Recipe to Make Delicious Okra Fry At Home - Photo Gallery
3/6

Heat Oil and Temper

Afterwards, you have to heat oil in a pan on medium heat. Add mustard seeds and cumin seeds. Let them splutter.

5 Easy Steps Recipe to Make Delicious Okra Fry At Home - Photo Gallery
4/6

Add Spices

Now, you are required to add turmeric powder, red chili powder, coriander powder, and salt. Mix them well.

5 Easy Steps Recipe to Make Delicious Okra Fry At Home - Photo Gallery
5/6

Cook Okra

Add the chopped okra to the pan. Stir well so the spices coat the okra evenly. Cook on medium heat, stirring occasionally, until the okra is tender and slightly crispy (about 10-12 minutes).

5 Easy Steps Recipe to Make Delicious Okra Fry At Home - Photo Gallery
6/6

Finish and Serve

After that, you need to add amchur powder or a squeeze of lemon juice for tanginess if you like. Mix and cook for another minute. Serve hot with roti or rice.

Tags:

5 Easy Steps Recipe to Make Delicious Okra Fry At Home - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

5 Easy Steps Recipe to Make Delicious Okra Fry At Home - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

5 Easy Steps Recipe to Make Delicious Okra Fry At Home - Photo Gallery
5 Easy Steps Recipe to Make Delicious Okra Fry At Home - Photo Gallery
5 Easy Steps Recipe to Make Delicious Okra Fry At Home - Photo Gallery
5 Easy Steps Recipe to Make Delicious Okra Fry At Home - Photo Gallery

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?