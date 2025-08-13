5 Easy Steps Recipe to Make Delicious Okra Fry At Home
Check how to prepare crispy and flavorful okra fry in just five easy steps. This quick and simple recipe uses basic spices and minimal ingredients, making it perfect for a tasty side dish with roti or rice.
Ingredients
250 grams okra (bhindi), washed and cut into 1-inch pieces, 2 tablespoons oil, 1/2 teaspoon mustard seeds, 1/2 teaspoon cumin seeds, 1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder, 1 teaspoon red chili powder, 1 teaspoon coriander powder, Salt to taste, 1/2 teaspoon amchur (dry mango powder) or lemon juice for tanginess.
Prepare Okra
Firstly, you are required to wash the okra thoroughly and dry it completely using a kitchen towel. Now, cut into 1-inch pieces.
Heat Oil and Temper
Afterwards, you have to heat oil in a pan on medium heat. Add mustard seeds and cumin seeds. Let them splutter.
Add Spices
Now, you are required to add turmeric powder, red chili powder, coriander powder, and salt. Mix them well.
Cook Okra
Add the chopped okra to the pan. Stir well so the spices coat the okra evenly. Cook on medium heat, stirring occasionally, until the okra is tender and slightly crispy (about 10-12 minutes).
Finish and Serve
After that, you need to add amchur powder or a squeeze of lemon juice for tanginess if you like. Mix and cook for another minute. Serve hot with roti or rice.