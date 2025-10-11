LIVE TV
  • How To Make Desi Ramen: The Indian Street-Style Twist You Didn’t Know You Needed

How To Make Desi Ramen: The Indian Street-Style Twist You Didn’t Know You Needed

Discover how to make Desi Ramen — a flavorful Indian twist on the classic Japanese noodle dish. This recipe combines the comfort of ramen with bold Indian spices and street-style toppings like sautéed veggies, tangy masala, and a hint of chili. It’s the perfect fusion meal for those who love quick, spicy, and soul-satisfying food with a desi touch.

Gather Indian Ingredients
Gather Indian Ingredients

Chop onions, tomatoes, green chili, carrots, and capsicum. Assemble instant noodles, masala powders, tomato ketchup, and soy sauce.

Create Flavor Base
Create Flavor Base

Heat oil in a pan, sauté onions and ginger-garlic paste. Add chopped veggies and cook until tender, releasing their aroma.

Spice It Right
Spice It Right

Stir in garam masala or chaat masala, add green chilies, soy sauce, and tomato ketchup for authentic desi flavors.

Boil the Broth
Boil the Broth

Pour water into the pan and bring to a boil. Add the ramen noodles and included spice mix, simmering briefly.

Finish with Toppings
Finish with Toppings

Serve steaming hot, topped with fresh coriander, spring onion, and grated cheese to emulate the real Indian street-style taste.

Customise & Relish
Customise & Relish

Enhance with extra toppings like boiled egg, corn, paneer, or sprouts. Enjoy your bowl of spicy, tangy Desi Ramen.

Disclaimer
Disclaimer

This recipe is a creative fusion inspired by Indian street food and Japanese ramen traditions. It is not an authentic Japanese ramen recipe but a desi-style reinterpretation for home cooks who enjoy bold flavors. Adjust spice levels based on personal preference.

