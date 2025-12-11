How to Make Okra Pickle at Home: Check Out Easy Bhindi ‘Achaar’ Recipe Here
Okra pickle is a delicious, tangy and spicy Indian condiment made with fresh bhindi and aromatic spices. It pairs perfectly with dal rice, paratha and chapati adding an extra burst of flavour to meals. This simple homemade recipe helps you prepare a crunchy and long lasting okra pickle with minimum ingredients. So let’s learn the recipe of How to Make Okra Pickle at Home:
Ingredients
250 g okra bhindi, 2 tbsp mustard oil, 1 tsp mustard seeds, 1 tsp fennel seeds, 1 tsp fenugreek seeds, 1 tsp turmeric powder, 1 tsp red chilli powder, 1 tsp coriander powder, 1 tsp salt, 1 tbsp lemon juice
Prepare the Okra
Wash the okra thoroughly and pat dry with a clean cloth so there is no moisture. Cut off the tops and slice the okra into small pieces for even spice coating. Keeping the okra dry prevents the pickle from turning soggy or spoiling.
Heat the oil
Pour mustard oil into a pan and heat until it just starts to smoke, then let it cool for a minute. Cooling a little prevents the whole spice mix from burning the moment it hits the oil. This process also gives the oil a nutty, authentic pickle flavour.
Temper the whole spices
Add mustard seeds, fennel seeds and fenugreek seeds to the warm oil and let them crackle for a few seconds. Be attentive and keep the flame medium to low so the spices release aroma without burning. Once they pop, the oil is ready to carry the powdered spices.
Add powdered spices and salt
Stir in turmeric powder, red chilli powder, coriander powder and salt into the tempered oil and mix for a few seconds. Cooking the powdered spices briefly in oil rounds out their raw taste and helps them meld with the okra. Keep the heat low so the spices do not turn bitter.
Cook the okra lightly with spices
Add the sliced okra to the pan and toss gently to coat every piece with the spice mixture. Sauté on low flame for about 3 to 4 minutes until the okra softens slightly but remains firm and not mushy. Frequent gentle stirring prevents sticking and preserves the desired crunch.
Finish and store
Turn off the heat and immediately add lemon juice, mixing it evenly through the okra to add tang and aid preservation. Let the mixture cool completely before transferring to a clean airtight glass jar to avoid condensation. Rest the pickle for at least 24 hours for flavours to develop and store in a cool place.
