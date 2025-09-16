How to Make Pure Ghee from Milk at Home: Step-by-Step Guide
Making ghee at home from milk is a traditional process that ensures purity and rich flavor. By boiling full-cream milk, collecting cream, fermenting it into curd, churning it into butter, and finally heating the butter, you can extract golden, aromatic ghee. This homemade method avoids preservatives, enhances taste, and provides a healthier alternative to store-bought ghee.
Step 1: Boil the Milk
First, you are required to take full-cream cow or buffalo milk, boil it well, and let it cool slightly.
Step 2: Collect the Cream (Malai)
After boiling the milk, wait to cool, and a thick layer of cream (malai) will form on top. Now, skim it off and store it in a clean container. After that, you need to keep collecting cream daily and refrigerate it until you have a good amount.
Step 3: Make Curd from Cream
Afterwards, add a spoonful of curd to the collected cream. Now, you keep it overnight to ferment. This helps in churning.
Step 4: Churn the Cream into Butter
Now, you can add chilled water to the fermented cream. Churn using a blender or traditional wooden churner (mathni) until butter separates from buttermilk. Now, you have to collect the butter.
Step 5: Heat the Butter to Make Ghee
Afterwards, you have to transfer the butter to a heavy-bottomed pan. Heat on low flame until the butter melts and starts boiling. After some time, the milk solids will settle at the bottom, and golden ghee will remain on top. Check whether the ghee becomes clear and aromatic, and turn off the flame.
Step 6: Strain and Store
Now, you can strain the hot ghee using a fine sieve or a muslin cloth afterwards, if you want to store it in a clean, dry glass jar.