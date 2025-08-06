5 Simple Steps to Prepare Authentic Rajasthani Garlic Chutney at Home
Check how to make spicy and authentic Rajasthani Lehsun ki Chutney at home in just 5 easy steps. Made with garlic, red chilli powder, and mustard oil, this fiery chutney pairs perfectly with roti, dal-rice, and parathas. It’s a quick, flavour-packed condiment that adds a bold Rajasthani touch to any meal.
Ingredients
15–20 garlic cloves (peeled), 2 tbsp Kashmiri red chilli powder, 1 tsp cumin seeds, 2 tbsp oil (preferably mustard oil), Salt to taste,1–2 tbsp water (if needed).
Lightly Roast the Garlic
On low flame, heat a tablespoon of oil, sauté the garlic cloves till golden and aromatic. This removes raw pungency.
Cooling and Grinding
Let the garlic cool down. Now, put it in a grinder along with cumin seeds, red chili powder, and salt. Add very little water and grind into a fine paste.
Heat Mustard Oil
Heat the remaining oil in a pan till it reaches the smoking point. Turn off the heat and let it cool down a little.
Add the Paste to the Oil
Add the garlic-chilli paste into warm oil and stir well to mix. Cook for 1-2 minutes on slow fire until the oil blends in.
Cool and Store
After that, you are required to allow the chutney to cool completely. Store it in an airtight glass jar. Keep well in the fridge for about 7-10 days.
Disclaimer
This recipe is for informational and culinary purposes only. Spice levels may vary based on individual tolerance. Please adjust ingredients according to your dietary preferences and consult a health expert if you have allergies or medical conditions.