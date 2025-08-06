LIVE TV
  5 Simple Steps to Prepare Authentic Rajasthani Garlic Chutney at Home

5 Simple Steps to Prepare Authentic Rajasthani Garlic Chutney at Home

Check how to make spicy and authentic Rajasthani Lehsun ki Chutney at home in just 5 easy steps. Made with garlic, red chilli powder, and mustard oil, this fiery chutney pairs perfectly with roti, dal-rice, and parathas. It’s a quick, flavour-packed condiment that adds a bold Rajasthani touch to any meal.

By: Last Updated: August 6, 2025 | 1:56 PM IST
5 Simple Steps to Prepare Authentic Rajasthani Garlic Chutney at Home
1/7

Ingredients

15–20 garlic cloves (peeled), 2 tbsp Kashmiri red chilli powder, 1 tsp cumin seeds, 2 tbsp oil (preferably mustard oil), Salt to taste,1–2 tbsp water (if needed).

2/7

Lightly Roast the Garlic

On low flame, heat a tablespoon of oil, sauté the garlic cloves till golden and aromatic. This removes raw pungency.

3/7

Cooling and Grinding

Let the garlic cool down. Now, put it in a grinder along with cumin seeds, red chili powder, and salt. Add very little water and grind into a fine paste.

4/7

Heat Mustard Oil

Heat the remaining oil in a pan till it reaches the smoking point. Turn off the heat and let it cool down a little.

5/7

Add the Paste to the Oil

Add the garlic-chilli paste into warm oil and stir well to mix. Cook for 1-2 minutes on slow fire until the oil blends in.

6/7

Cool and Store

After that, you are required to allow the chutney to cool completely. Store it in an airtight glass jar. Keep well in the fridge for about 7-10 days.

7/7

Disclaimer

This recipe is for informational and culinary purposes only. Spice levels may vary based on individual tolerance. Please adjust ingredients according to your dietary preferences and consult a health expert if you have allergies or medical conditions.

