7 Simple Steps to Prepare Desi Ghee At Home From Malai
Extracting ghee from malai involves collecting fresh cream, churning it into butter, washing it, and slowly heating it to clarify. Proper heating separates milk solids, producing clear, aromatic ghee that can be stored for long-term use.
Collect Malai
Skim the fresh cream, called malai, from the top of boiled, cooled milk. Enough of the malai has to be collected for later churning into butter.
Churn the Malai
Use the churner or the blender to churn the malai vigorously until butter solids separate from the liquid-which is the buttermilk.
Separate Butter
After that, you need to drain the buttermilk. This will leave the solid butter behind. Ghee will be extracted from this butter.
Washing Butter
For washing butter, cold water is required. Wash the butter thoroughly with cold water to get rid of any traces of buttermilk. This will help in extending its shelf life and enhancing its taste.
Heating Butter
After that, you have to heat the butter slowly over a low flame. A slow heat is necessary to avoid over-burning or browning too fast.
Clarifying Butter
This is then simmered until the milk solids separate and settle at the bottom, and the liquid turns clear golden with a nutty aroma.
Strain and Store
Now, you need to strain the hot ghee through a fine cloth or sieve into a clean jar. Afterwards, let it cool and store it airtight.
Disclaimer
This is for educational purposes only. Ensure proper hygiene and safe cooking practices. Consult professionals for detailed food preparation advice or if you have dietary concerns.