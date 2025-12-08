LIVE TV
  • How to Prevent Skin Darkening in Winters Naturally – Tips & Tricks

How to Prevent Skin Darkening in Winters Naturally – Tips & Tricks

Learn how to prevent skin darkening in winters naturally. Discover tips, remedies, and lifestyle changes for glowing, healthy skin during the cold season.

December 8, 2025 | 2:02 PM IST
Dark skin in Winter
1/7

Dark skin in Winter

In the winter, cold temperatures and harsh winds can cause skin to appear darker and dull due to the lack of sunlight, dry air, and the environment. You can prevent your skin from becoming dull and darker in winter by first understanding the causes of skin darkness.

Drink lots of Water
2/7

Drink lots of Water

Cold weather can cause your skin to become dehydrated. In winter you should drink a minimum of 8–10 glasses of water each day as well as using a gentle moisturizer to seal in moisture. Moisturized skin will remain bright and healthy.

Mild Exfoliation for a Natural Glow
3/7

Mild Exfoliation for a Natural Glow

In winter, use mild scrubs (1-2 times/week) using natural products such as oatmeal, sugar, or coffee to remove dead skin cells and improve the look of your skin.

Use Natural Oils and Moisturizers
4/7

Use Natural Oils and Moisturizers

Natural oils (e.g. Coconut, Almond, Jojoba) will keep your skin hydrated and looking great; they are free from chemicals.

Sunscreen
5/7

Sunscreen

Winter can bring darker skin due to UV rays. Prior to exposure, always apply (SPF 30) sunscreen and use additional protection (i.e. Clothing/Sunglasses).

Nutrition
6/7

Nutrition

Eat a variety of colourful foods (i.e. Fruits/Veggies); foods that are high in Vitamin C & E are good sources for keeping your skin healthy. Ensure you also get adequate sleep, exercise, and avoid smoking and/or caffeine to maintain a healthy and radiant complexion.

Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

The information provided is for educational purposes only and does not replace professional medical advice. Individuals with sensitive skin or medical conditions should consult a dermatologist before trying new skincare remedies.

