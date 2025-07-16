LIVE TV
Israeli airstrikes on Syria trump administration body image trump tariffs army crackdown in Bangladesh donald trump Nimisha Priya
Israeli airstrikes on Syria trump administration body image trump tariffs army crackdown in Bangladesh donald trump Nimisha Priya
Top 7 Methods To Protect And Improve Your Eyesight Naturally

Improving your eyesight naturally involves a combination of healthy habits and protective measures. Eating nutrient rich foods like carrots and leafy greens supports eye health, while daily eye exercises help reduce strain and strengthen vision.

By: Akriti Kaul Last Updated: July 16, 2025 | 9:35 PM IST
Top 7 Methods To Protect And Improve Your Eyesight Naturally
1/8

Eat vision boosting foods

Eat a diet rich in Vitamin A, C, and E like carrots, spinach, almonds etc. These nutrients help to protect eye cells and support healthy vision.

Top 7 Methods To Protect And Improve Your Eyesight Naturally
2/8

Practice eye exercises daily

Exercises like 20-20-20 rule, palming, and eye rotations help to reduce stress and strengthens eye muscles over muscles.

Top 7 Methods To Protect And Improve Your Eyesight Naturally
3/8

Enough Sleep

Eyes need rest to recover from daily strain, a good night's sleep reduced puffiness and fatigue helps in boosting overall eye function and clarity.

Top 7 Methods To Protect And Improve Your Eyesight Naturally
4/8

Stay hydrated

Drinking enough water prevent dryness and keeps your eyes naturally lubricated. Sip regularly, because dehydration can lead to blurry vision.

Top 7 Methods To Protect And Improve Your Eyesight Naturally
5/8

Limit screen time

Using screen prolonged can cause digital eye strain. Adjust your brightness and if it's possible use blue light filters to protect your vision.

Top 7 Methods To Protect And Improve Your Eyesight Naturally
6/8

Wear sunglasses outdoors

Uv rays can harm your eyes just like your skin. Do wear sunglasses with UV protection helps prevent cataracts and muscular degradation.

Top 7 Methods To Protect And Improve Your Eyesight Naturally
7/8

Get regular eye check ups

Going regular to an eye doctor can help catch early signs of vision problems. Early detection can prevent more serious issues later.

Top 7 Methods To Protect And Improve Your Eyesight Naturally
8/8

Disclaimer

The information provided is just for informational purposes only, viewers may consult a doctor. These methods are just for general knowledge.

Top 7 Methods To Protect And Improve Your Eyesight Naturally

Top 7 Methods To Protect And Improve Your Eyesight Naturally

Top 7 Methods To Protect And Improve Your Eyesight Naturally
Top 7 Methods To Protect And Improve Your Eyesight Naturally
Top 7 Methods To Protect And Improve Your Eyesight Naturally
Top 7 Methods To Protect And Improve Your Eyesight Naturally

