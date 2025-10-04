LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump bcci arshdeep singh Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant rashmika mandanna Kangana Ranaut Taylor Swift donald trump bcci arshdeep singh Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant rashmika mandanna Kangana Ranaut Taylor Swift donald trump bcci arshdeep singh Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant rashmika mandanna Kangana Ranaut Taylor Swift donald trump bcci arshdeep singh Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant rashmika mandanna Kangana Ranaut Taylor Swift
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump bcci arshdeep singh Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant rashmika mandanna Kangana Ranaut Taylor Swift donald trump bcci arshdeep singh Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant rashmika mandanna Kangana Ranaut Taylor Swift donald trump bcci arshdeep singh Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant rashmika mandanna Kangana Ranaut Taylor Swift donald trump bcci arshdeep singh Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant rashmika mandanna Kangana Ranaut Taylor Swift
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • 6 Smart Budget Tips for Students Who Don’t Want to Miss Out on Fun

6 Smart Budget Tips for Students Who Don’t Want to Miss Out on Fun

Being a student often means managing a limited budget. But saving money can lead to missing out of fun experiences. Don’t worry, here is a list of 6 budget friendly options to save money while living your life to the fullest!

By: Last Updated: October 4, 2025 | 7:16 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Plan a weekly budget
1/7

Plan a weekly budget

Track expenses and income and avoid impulsive spending. It helps you stay on top of finances.

Cook at home
2/7

Cook at home

It reduces eating-out expenses. Learn tasty and easy recipes and share meals with friends to make it fun!

Opt for low cost entertainment
3/7

Opt for low cost entertainment

Explore events, parks and campus activities with a low cost. Fun doesn't always require spending.

Thrift your clothes
4/7

Thrift your clothes

Buy clothes and books from markets like Sarojini Nagar and Janpath. Look for deals and quality products online and offline.

Share subscriptions with friends
5/7

Share subscriptions with friends

Split OTT subscriptions with your friends. It reduces individual cost and you can still enjoy premium features.

Track Your Small Savings
6/7

Track Your Small Savings

Start saving loose change or small daily expenses. Over time, it will become a noticeable amount. It motivates financial responsibility.

Disclaimer
7/7

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS