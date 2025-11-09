LIVE TV
  • How to Survive Delhi Air Pollution: 10 Practical Tips to Stay Healthy During Smog and Poor Air Quality

How to Survive Delhi Air Pollution: 10 Practical Tips to Stay Healthy During Smog and Poor Air Quality

Learn 10 practical tips to survive Delhi’s air pollution, including wearing masks, using air purifiers, staying indoors, keeping hydrated, and protecting your lungs during smog and poor air quality.

Last Updated: November 9, 2025 | 4:09 PM IST
Wear a N95 Mask
1/11

Wear a N95 Mask

Use an N95 or N99 mask outdoors to filter harmful PM2.5 particles and protect your lungs effectively.

Stay Indoors During Peak Smog
2/11

Stay Indoors During Peak Smog

Limit outdoor activities between 7 am–10 am and 6 pm–9 pm, when pollution levels are highest.

Use Air Purifiers at Home
3/11

Use Air Purifiers at Home

Invest in a air purifier to maintain clean indoor air, especially in bedrooms and living areas.

Keep Windows Closed
4/11

Keep Windows Closed

During heavy smog, close doors and windows to prevent outdoor pollutants from entering your home.

Drink Plenty of Water
5/11

Drink Plenty of Water

Stay hydrated to flush out toxins and reduce the impact of air pollution on your body.

Consume Antioxidant-Rich Foods
6/11

Consume Antioxidant-Rich Foods

Eat fruits and vegetables like berries, oranges, and spinach to strengthen immunity against pollution effects.

Avoid Outdoor Exercise
7/11

Avoid Outdoor Exercise

Skip jogging or cycling outdoors when AQI is high, as heavy breathing increases pollutant intake.

Monitor Air Quality Index (AQI)
8/11

Monitor Air Quality Index (AQI)

Use apps or websites to check AQI daily and plan your outdoor activities safely.

Keep Indoor Plants
9/11

Keep Indoor Plants

Plants like Areca Palm, Money Plant, and Snake Plant can improve indoor air quality naturally.

Consult a Doctor if Symptoms Persist
10/11

Consult a Doctor if Symptoms Persist

If you experience cough, asthma, or breathing difficulty, seek medical attention promptly.

Disclaimer
11/11

Disclaimer

This gallery provides general information and practical advice on reducing exposure to air pollution. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Consult a healthcare professional if symptoms persist.

