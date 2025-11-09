How to Survive Delhi Air Pollution: 10 Practical Tips to Stay Healthy During Smog and Poor Air Quality
Learn 10 practical tips to survive Delhi’s air pollution, including wearing masks, using air purifiers, staying indoors, keeping hydrated, and protecting your lungs during smog and poor air quality.
Wear a N95 Mask
Use an N95 or N99 mask outdoors to filter harmful PM2.5 particles and protect your lungs effectively.
Stay Indoors During Peak Smog
Limit outdoor activities between 7 am–10 am and 6 pm–9 pm, when pollution levels are highest.
Use Air Purifiers at Home
Invest in a air purifier to maintain clean indoor air, especially in bedrooms and living areas.
Keep Windows Closed
During heavy smog, close doors and windows to prevent outdoor pollutants from entering your home.
Drink Plenty of Water
Stay hydrated to flush out toxins and reduce the impact of air pollution on your body.
Consume Antioxidant-Rich Foods
Eat fruits and vegetables like berries, oranges, and spinach to strengthen immunity against pollution effects.
Avoid Outdoor Exercise
Skip jogging or cycling outdoors when AQI is high, as heavy breathing increases pollutant intake.
Monitor Air Quality Index (AQI)
Use apps or websites to check AQI daily and plan your outdoor activities safely.
Keep Indoor Plants
Plants like Areca Palm, Money Plant, and Snake Plant can improve indoor air quality naturally.
Consult a Doctor if Symptoms Persist
If you experience cough, asthma, or breathing difficulty, seek medical attention promptly.
Disclaimer
This gallery provides general information and practical advice on reducing exposure to air pollution. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Consult a healthcare professional if symptoms persist.