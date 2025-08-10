LIVE TV
6 tasty and Easy Ways To Use Coriander Leaves At Home

Coriander leaves, also known as Dhaniya, are a must in Indian cooking. They are known for their fresh aroma and how they instantly uplift any dish. They add both visual appeal and flavor to the food. Here are 6 ways to use dhaniya:
By: Last Updated: August 10, 2025 | 9:32 PM IST
1/7

Garnishing Dishes

Dhaniya adds a fresh and vibrant green color to dals, curries and salads. It enhances the appeal and look of the dish instantly. It gives a subtle aroma right before serving.

2/7

Making chutneys

It can be blended with green chilies and lemon for green chutney. It pairs well with smacks like pakoras and samosas. It can also be added to yogurt.

3/7

Add flavor to gravies and curries

Adding dhaniya at the end of cooking retains freshness. It works well in North Indian food items such as daal and vegetable curries. It balances strong flavors like chillies and spices.

4/7

In Salads and Raitas

Chopped coriander leaves add freshness to raitas and enhance the flavor. It gives a cooling and refreshing touch to the food item.

5/7

In rice dishes

Dhaniya can be added to biryani or pulao for color and aroma. It can be mixed into vegetable fried rice or coconut rice too. It provides a fresh lift to the dish without overpowering.

6/7

Making herbal marinades

Dhaniya can be blended with garlic, mint and spices. Dhaniya is also used for marinating vegetables, paneer or tofu before grilling. It gives an earthy and refreshing base flavor.

7/7

Disclaimer

This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended.

