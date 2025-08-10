6 tasty and Easy Ways To Use Coriander Leaves At Home
Garnishing Dishes
Dhaniya adds a fresh and vibrant green color to dals, curries and salads. It enhances the appeal and look of the dish instantly. It gives a subtle aroma right before serving.
Making chutneys
It can be blended with green chilies and lemon for green chutney. It pairs well with smacks like pakoras and samosas. It can also be added to yogurt.
Add flavor to gravies and curries
Adding dhaniya at the end of cooking retains freshness. It works well in North Indian food items such as daal and vegetable curries. It balances strong flavors like chillies and spices.
In Salads and Raitas
Chopped coriander leaves add freshness to raitas and enhance the flavor. It gives a cooling and refreshing touch to the food item.
In rice dishes
Dhaniya can be added to biryani or pulao for color and aroma. It can be mixed into vegetable fried rice or coconut rice too. It provides a fresh lift to the dish without overpowering.
Making herbal marinades
Dhaniya can be blended with garlic, mint and spices. Dhaniya is also used for marinating vegetables, paneer or tofu before grilling. It gives an earthy and refreshing base flavor.
Disclaimer
This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended.