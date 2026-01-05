LIVE TV
How to Use Makeup Primer

Apply a thin, even layer on clean, moisturized skin before foundation. Focus on areas prone to oiliness or large pores for smooth application.

Published: January 5, 2026 13:04:49 IST
What Does Makeup Primer Do?
1/7
Credit: Freepik

What Does Makeup Primer Do?

Primer creates a smooth base, minimizes pores, controls oil, and helps makeup stay fresh longer. It also enhances the foundation's finish and longevity.

Is Primer Necessary for Makeup?
2/7
Credit: Freepik

Is Primer Necessary for Makeup?

While not mandatory, primer improves makeup performance. It ensures foundation goes on evenly, lasts longer, and keeps skin looking flawless throughout the day.

Why Primer Is Used in Makeup
3/7
Credit: Freepik

Why Primer Is Used in Makeup

Primer prevents foundation from settling into fine lines, reduces shine, evens out texture, and provides a protective layer for long-lasting makeup results.

Types of Makeup Primer
4/7
Credit: Freepik

Types of Makeup Primer

Primers come in mattifying, hydrating, illuminating, and color-correcting options. Choose one based on skin type and the makeup look you want to achieve.

How to Apply Primer Correctly
5/7
Credit: Freepik

How to Apply Primer Correctly

Use fingertips or a brush to spread primer evenly. Blend into areas where makeup tends to fade or crease for best results.

Primer for Different Skin Types
6/7
Credit: Freepik

Primer for Different Skin Types

Oily skin → mattifying primer. Dry skin → hydrating primer. Uneven tone → color-correcting primer. This enhances your makeup performance effectively.

Final Tip for Primer Use
7/7
Credit: Freepik

Final Tip for Primer Use

Less is more! A pea-sized amount is enough. Let it set for a minute before applying foundation for a smooth, flawless finish.

