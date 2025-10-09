HPV Vaccine for Cervical Cancer: Check Age, Benefits, and Side Effects
Cervical cancer is primarily caused by persistent infection with high-risk HPV strains, most commonly types 16 and 18. The HPV vaccine is a highly effective preventive measure targeting these strains, recommended for ages 9–26, with routine vaccination best before sexual activity begins. Catch-up vaccination up to age 26 is useful; effectiveness drops if given later or after HPV exposure. Key factors are age, immune status, and prior exposure to HPV. The vaccine is well-tolerated, with mild side effects like soreness or fever. Widespread HPV vaccination can cut global cervical cancer incidence by as much as 90%, highlighting its major public health importance.
What is cervical cancer?
Cervical cancer refers to a malignant tumor that forms in the cells. It can be the result of the long-term infection with the high-risk type of human papillomavirus (HPV), among other causes.
Cervical cancer vaccine age
The vaccination against HPV is recommended for children and adolescents and given routinely to boys and girls from 9 to 12 years, to do it before the initiation of sexual habits.
Routine Vaccination
The pre-adolescent routine HPV vaccination at ages 11-12 years is recommended to avert a considerable number of cervical cancer cases in the future.
Catch-up Vaccination
If the HPV vaccination has not been administered previously, then the catch-up HPV vaccination is allowed until the age of 26, but the success of the vaccination decreases with the increase in age.
Key Considerations
The vaccination must take place before any exposure to HPV. Different vaccination protocols are required for individuals with weakened immune systems, pregnant women, and those who are over the age of 26.
Importance
The risk of cervical cancer will be drastically reduced by the HPV vaccination, and it will also help prevent the majority of the HPV-related cancers, thus saving a large number of lives every year.
Side effects
Side effects of the HPV vaccine are not serious: pain, redness, or swelling in the area where the shot was given; feeling hot or faint is very rare.
Disclaimer
This is for information purposes only. However, it is advisable to consult a healthcare professional for personalized suggestions.