HPV Vaccine for Cervical Cancer: Check Age, Benefits, and Side Effects

Cervical cancer is primarily caused by persistent infection with high-risk HPV strains, most commonly types 16 and 18. The HPV vaccine is a highly effective preventive measure targeting these strains, recommended for ages 9–26, with routine vaccination best before sexual activity begins. Catch-up vaccination up to age 26 is useful; effectiveness drops if given later or after HPV exposure. Key factors are age, immune status, and prior exposure to HPV. The vaccine is well-tolerated, with mild side effects like soreness or fever. Widespread HPV vaccination can cut global cervical cancer incidence by as much as 90%, highlighting its major public health importance.