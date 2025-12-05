Hug And Hard Power: Bonhomie With PM Modi, Trade, Defence Pacts In Spotlight During Putin India Visit – Gallery
Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is in India on a two-day visit, is spending the second day engaging in a series of key diplomatic moments and ceremonial events. From meeting President Droupadi Murmu and bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inspecting the Guard of Honour and offering tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, the day reflected strong strategic ties and mutual respect between the two nations.
PM Modi- Putin Meeting Agenda
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin were expected on Friday in Shipping, health care, fertilisers, connectivity and labour mobility, which would give impetus to both relations and trade. India is expected to push Russia for faster delivery of two further S-400 surface-to-air missile systems. Talks are also expected on raising India’s Russian-made Su-30MKI fighter jets and accelerating deliviersies of critical military hardware, as well as improving coordination on Joint exercises and disaster relief.
PM Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin Bilateral Talks
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds bilateral talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin at Hyderabad House, in New Delhi. PM Modi reveled that Russian travellers will soon enjoy access to India.
President Droupadi Murmu Meets Russian President Vladimir Putin
President Droupadi Murmu was welcomed by Russian President Vladimir Putin as he received a ceremonial welcome and the tri-services guard of honour at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Friday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Meets Russian President Vladimir Putin
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was welcomed by Russian President Vladimir Putin as he received a ceremonial welcome and the tri-services guard of honour at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Friday. In a rare break from protocol, PM Modi personally received Russian President Putin at Delhi’s Palam Technical Airport on Thursday.
Russian President Vladimir Putin Receives Guard of Honour
Russian President Vladimir Putin receives a ceremonial guard of honour at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Friday, marking the start of a packed day of high-stakes diplomatic engagement with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit.
Russian President Vladimir Putin Pays Tribute to Mahatma Gandhi
Russian President Vladimir Putin pays tribute to Mahatama Gandhi at Rajghar in New Delhi, following his ceremonial welcome.
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Relation With India
Russian President Vladimir Putin has only described his equation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as deeper than diplomacy, “both professional and personal,” built over years of cooperation since his last India visit in December 2021.