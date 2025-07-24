Hulk Hogan Dies at 71: Remembering The Immortal Wrestler’s Life, Net Worth, & Legacy of a Wrestling Icon

- Home>
Terry Bollea, famously known as Hulk Hogan, a wrestling legend who defined the “Hulkamania” era, has passed away at 71 due to cardiac arrest. His life, a blend of unparalleled fame, iconic matches, and a controversial heel turn, also saw him navigate reality TV, legal battles, and significant financial ups and downs, leaving an undeniable mark on pop culture. His journey from wrestling sensation to a global icon, including his recent ventures and health struggles, cemented his complex yet immortal legacy.
Wrestling Legend Hulk Hogan Dies at 71
The wrestling world mourns the loss of icon Hulk Hogan, who passed away on July 24, 2025, at the age of 71. His death marks the end of an era for millions of "Hulkamaniacs" worldwide.
Hulk Hogan's Rise to WWF Stardom
Hogan vs. Andre the Giant at WrestleMania III
Hogan's legendary body slam of Andre the Giant at WrestleMania III is etched in history, defining a generation of wrestling fans and showcasing his unparalleled strength and charisma.
Hollywood Hogan and the New World Order
In a move that stunned the wrestling world, Hogan turned villain, forming the New World Order (nWo) in WCW. This controversial shift redefined his career and ignited the "Monday Night Wars."
Hulk Hogan and His Family on "Hogan Knows Best"
The Hogan family offered a glimpse into their lives with the reality TV show "Hogan Knows Best," featuring his children Brooke and Nick, and then-wife Linda, revealing the man behind the persona.
Hulk Hogan's Legal Battles and Public Apologies
Hogan faced significant controversies, including a leaked sex tape and racist remarks, leading to his WWE suspension and a landmark lawsuit against Gawker, from which he later made a strong comeback.
Hulk Hogan's Multi-Million Net Worth
At the time of his passing, Hulk Hogan's net worth was estimated at $25 million, built from wrestling contracts, endorsements, reality TV, and a substantial legal settlement, showcasing his enduring financial impact.
Hulk Hogan's Lasting Legacy in Pop Culture
From his catchphrases to his signature poses, Hulk Hogan transcended wrestling to become a true pop culture icon, leaving an indelible mark that will be remembered for generations.
