LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
celebrity news hulk hogan Deal donald trump 49 Passengers Killed Asia Tour 2006 Mumbai Blast Case Cambodian military Fraud Visa celebrity news hulk hogan Deal donald trump 49 Passengers Killed Asia Tour 2006 Mumbai Blast Case Cambodian military Fraud Visa celebrity news hulk hogan Deal donald trump 49 Passengers Killed Asia Tour 2006 Mumbai Blast Case Cambodian military Fraud Visa celebrity news hulk hogan Deal donald trump 49 Passengers Killed Asia Tour 2006 Mumbai Blast Case Cambodian military Fraud Visa
Live TV
TRENDING |
celebrity news hulk hogan Deal donald trump 49 Passengers Killed Asia Tour 2006 Mumbai Blast Case Cambodian military Fraud Visa celebrity news hulk hogan Deal donald trump 49 Passengers Killed Asia Tour 2006 Mumbai Blast Case Cambodian military Fraud Visa celebrity news hulk hogan Deal donald trump 49 Passengers Killed Asia Tour 2006 Mumbai Blast Case Cambodian military Fraud Visa celebrity news hulk hogan Deal donald trump 49 Passengers Killed Asia Tour 2006 Mumbai Blast Case Cambodian military Fraud Visa
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Hulk Hogan Dies at 71: Remembering The Immortal Wrestler’s Life, Net Worth, & Legacy of a Wrestling Icon

Hulk Hogan Dies at 71: Remembering The Immortal Wrestler’s Life, Net Worth, & Legacy of a Wrestling Icon

Terry Bollea, famously known as Hulk Hogan, a wrestling legend who defined the “Hulkamania” era, has passed away at 71 due to cardiac arrest. His life, a blend of unparalleled fame, iconic matches, and a controversial heel turn, also saw him navigate reality TV, legal battles, and significant financial ups and downs, leaving an undeniable mark on pop culture. His journey from wrestling sensation to a global icon, including his recent ventures and health struggles, cemented his complex yet immortal legacy.

By: Last Updated: July 24, 2025 | 11:38 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Hulk Hogan Dies at 71: Remembering The Immortal Wrestler’s Life, Net Worth, & Legacy of a Wrestling Icon - Photo Gallery
1/9

Wrestling Legend Hulk Hogan Dies at 71

The wrestling world mourns the loss of icon Hulk Hogan, who passed away on July 24, 2025, at the age of 71. His death marks the end of an era for millions of "Hulkamaniacs" worldwide.

Hulk Hogan Dies at 71: Remembering The Immortal Wrestler’s Life, Net Worth, & Legacy of a Wrestling Icon - Photo Gallery
2/9

Hulk Hogan's Rise to WWF Stardom

Hulk Hogan career, WWF, Hulkamania, 1980s wrestling, golden era, WWE history, sports entertainment icon.

Hulk Hogan Dies at 71: Remembering The Immortal Wrestler’s Life, Net Worth, & Legacy of a Wrestling Icon - Photo Gallery
3/9

Hogan vs. Andre the Giant at WrestleMania III

Hogan's legendary body slam of Andre the Giant at WrestleMania III is etched in history, defining a generation of wrestling fans and showcasing his unparalleled strength and charisma.

Hulk Hogan Dies at 71: Remembering The Immortal Wrestler’s Life, Net Worth, & Legacy of a Wrestling Icon - Photo Gallery
4/9

Hollywood Hogan and the New World Order

In a move that stunned the wrestling world, Hogan turned villain, forming the New World Order (nWo) in WCW. This controversial shift redefined his career and ignited the "Monday Night Wars."

Hulk Hogan Dies at 71: Remembering The Immortal Wrestler’s Life, Net Worth, & Legacy of a Wrestling Icon - Photo Gallery
5/9

Hulk Hogan and His Family on "Hogan Knows Best"

The Hogan family offered a glimpse into their lives with the reality TV show "Hogan Knows Best," featuring his children Brooke and Nick, and then-wife Linda, revealing the man behind the persona.

Hulk Hogan's Legal Battles and Public Apologies

Hogan faced significant controversies, including a leaked sex tape and racist remarks, leading to his WWE suspension and a landmark lawsuit against Gawker, from which he later made a strong comeback.

Hulk Hogan (1953-2025): His Iconic Career, Controversies, Family & Net Worth (image source: instagram, pinterest, reddit) - Photo Gallery
7/9

Hulk Hogan's Multi-Million Net Worth

At the time of his passing, Hulk Hogan's net worth was estimated at $25 million, built from wrestling contracts, endorsements, reality TV, and a substantial legal settlement, showcasing his enduring financial impact.

Hulk Hogan Dies at 71: Remembering The Immortal Wrestler’s Life, Net Worth, & Legacy of a Wrestling Icon - Photo Gallery
8/9

Hulk Hogan's Lasting Legacy in Pop Culture

From his catchphrases to his signature poses, Hulk Hogan transcended wrestling to become a true pop culture icon, leaving an indelible mark that will be remembered for generations.

Hulk Hogan Dies at 71: Remembering The Immortal Wrestler’s Life, Net Worth, & Legacy of a Wrestling Icon - Photo Gallery
9/9

NewsX disclaimer

NewsX disclaimer

Hulk Hogan Dies at 71: Remembering The Immortal Wrestler’s Life, Net Worth, & Legacy of a Wrestling Icon - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Hulk Hogan Dies at 71: Remembering The Immortal Wrestler’s Life, Net Worth, & Legacy of a Wrestling Icon - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Hulk Hogan Dies at 71: Remembering The Immortal Wrestler’s Life, Net Worth, & Legacy of a Wrestling Icon - Photo Gallery
Hulk Hogan Dies at 71: Remembering The Immortal Wrestler’s Life, Net Worth, & Legacy of a Wrestling Icon - Photo Gallery
Hulk Hogan Dies at 71: Remembering The Immortal Wrestler’s Life, Net Worth, & Legacy of a Wrestling Icon - Photo Gallery
Hulk Hogan Dies at 71: Remembering The Immortal Wrestler’s Life, Net Worth, & Legacy of a Wrestling Icon - Photo Gallery

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?