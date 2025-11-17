Huma Qureshi EXPOSED: Age, Boyfriend, Movies, Viral News & Other Details Revealed!
Huma Qureshi is a hot Bollywood actress known for her bold roles and powerful screen presence. She is currently in headlines for a romantic public moment with her rumored boyfriend. Her acting journey has been marked by versatility and consistent success. Here’s everything you need to know about Huma Qureshi.
Huma Qureshi Age
Huma Qureshi was born on 28 July 1986. She is 39 years old, as of 2025. She is from New Delhi.
Huma Qureshi Boyfriend
Huma is currently linked with Rachit Singh, her rumored long-time boyfriend. Rachit is an acting coach and recently made his acting debut.
Huma Qureshi Latest News
Huma went viral after her boyfriend kissed her affectionately during a live concert. In the clip, Rachit hugged her from behind and kissed her head, which instantly caught media attention.
Huma Qureshi Movies & Web series
Huma started in Bollywood with Gangs of Wasseypur in 2012. Some of her popular movies include Dedh Ishqiya, Ek Thi Daayan, Jolly LLB 2 and Monica, O My Darling.
Huma Qureshi Latest Movie & Updates
Huma Qureshi is reportedly working on Jolly LLB 3. Her engagement rumors are strong after her recent US trip and frequent appearances with Rachit Singh.
Disclaimer
This information provided is based on publicly available sources. We do not claim accuracy of private or unverified details. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.