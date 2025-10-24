Hyundai Venue REVEALED: Booking Now Open, Check Launch Date
Hyundai has released the first official images of the all-new second-generation Venue. The updates compact SUV showcases a bold new design with sharper styling elements and a more modern stance. Hyundai is set to announce the prices for the new Venue on November 4, with booking already underway for a token amount of Rs 25,000. Let’s take a look at the New Hyundai Venu exterior and interior design.
New Hyundai Venu Exterior Design
New Hyundai Venu exterior design features sharp character lines, full-width LED light bars, and a quad-beam LED headlamp cluster. The compact SUV has a pronounced front bumper finished in silver.
New Hyundai Venu Wheel Design
New Hyundai Venu wheels have sharp character lines with side cladding near the door sills and over the wheel arches. The blacked-out C-pillar also gets a silver garnish with the name inscribed on it. The new Hyundai Venu has a new design for the 16-inch alloy wheels.
New Hyundai Venu Interior
New Hyundai Venu has a new curved display comprising two 12.3-inch screens, which is larger than the Creta. If we talk about the New Hyundai Venu steering gets four illuminated dots which represent the letter ‘H’ in Morse code.
New Hyundai Venu Dashboard
New Hyundai Venu dashboard gets a dual-tone theme with dark navy and grey colors. The center panel resembles an ‘H’ with the vertical AC vents at the outer edges.
New Hyundai Venu Engine and Specs
New Hyundai Venu offers three engines: a 120hp 1.0-liter turbo-petrol, an 83hp 1.2-liter naturally aspirated petrol, and a 100hp 1.5-liter diesel.