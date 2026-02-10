T20 World Cup 2026 Delhi Traffic Advisory- AVOID These Key Routes, Nearest Metro Stations, Diversions And Travel Tips

Delhi is set to witness massive crowd movement as the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 matches take place in the city. Traffic restrictions, road diversions, and parking rules are expected to disrupt daily commuters. Authorities have issued advisories urging people to avoid certain routes near the stadium. Fans heading to the venue are strongly advised to rely on metro services. Here’s a complete breakdown of routes to avoid, diversions, and travel tips you must know.