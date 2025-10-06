LIVE TV
Top 5 Run-Makers in ICC WTC 2025-27: From Shubman Gill to Harry Brook

From Joe Root to KL Rahul, here’s a look at the top five batters with the most runs in the ICC World Test Championship (2025-27). This list also includes Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, and Harry Brook.

Shubman Gill (India) – 804 runs
Shubman Gill (India) – 804 runs

As we know, India’s Test captain Shubman Gill is leading WTC 2025-27 with 804 runs in just six matches. He has averaged 73.09, including four centuries.

KL Rahul (India) – 632 runs
KL Rahul (India) – 632 runs

The coolest India opener, KL Rahul, scored 632 runs in six Tests at 57.45 average. This ends a long home century drought versus the West Indies.

Ravindra Jadeja (India) – 620 runs
Ravindra Jadeja (India) – 620 runs

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja amassed 620 runs in six Tests at 103.33 average. It includes two centuries and five half-centuries.

Joe Root (England) – 537 runs
Joe Root (England) – 537 runs

England’s Joe Root scored 537 runs in five Tests at 67.12 average. This holds England’s record for most Test fifties (66).

Harry Brook (England) – 481 runs
Harry Brook (England) – 481 runs

England’s Harry Brook has 481 runs in five Tests at 53.44 average. This includes two centuries, two fifties, and the fastest triple-century record.

