Iconic Bollywood Affair: Nana Patekar Dated Manisha Koirala While Married to This Woman

Nana Patekar is one of the iconic stars of the Bollywood industry. In the 1990s, he ruled the big screens and the hearts of his fans. Some of his hits include Krantiveer, Khamoshi, Parinda, and Taxi No 9211. But in the 90s he also made headlines for one of his iconic affairs. Which didn’t end well, after it was discovered that Nana was already married while dating that actress. Let’s break down his relationship with this actress.