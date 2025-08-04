Iconic Bollywood Affair: Nana Patekar Dated Manisha Koirala While Married to This Woman
Nana Patekar is one of the iconic stars of the Bollywood industry. In the 1990s, he ruled the big screens and the hearts of his fans. Some of his hits include Krantiveer, Khamoshi, Parinda, and Taxi No 9211. But in the 90s he also made headlines for one of his iconic affairs. Which didn’t end well, after it was discovered that Nana was already married while dating that actress. Let’s break down his relationship with this actress.
Who is Nana Patekar’s wife?
Nana Patekar and Neelkanti’s love story started during a Marathi play, which turned their friendship into love. Nana got married at the age of 27 in 1978. Later, they welcomed their first son, but soon the happiness turned into tragedy after their son passed away when he was two and a half years old. A few years later, the couple received another blessing, their son Malhar.
Iconic Affair of Nana Patekar?
In 1990s Nana Patekar started dating this actress, which created a buzz among his fans. During the shooting of Agni Sakshi in 1996, Nana Patekar began dating Manisha Koirala. Both were successful and established a name in the Bollywood industry. Nana was captivated by Manisha's attractiveness and she was impressed with his charming looks and aura. In the early days of their relationship, they kept it a secret but were often seen visiting each other's houses.
Nana Patekar Love Triangle
While Nana Patekar was dating Manisha Koirala, he was also married to Neelkanti. After which, Manisha became unsure about their relationship. Though Nana and his wife were living separately due to some personal issues. But Nana kept in touch with Neelkanti, as he once said that even after their split, they continued to help one another through difficult times.
Manisha Koirala Nana Rift
Nana and Manisha started facing challenges, as their relationship was no longer a secret by that time. Following 'Agni Sakshi's success, they both collaborated once more on 'Khamoshi' and another hit by both of them. After that, issues started to arise when Nana allegedly became overly possessive. He started to point out Manisha’s clothing style and her sharing private moments with other co-actors.
Nana Caught Cheating Allegedly
Manisha Koirala was not sure about her and Nana Patekar due to his marriage. But their relationship took a drastic turn when Manisha reportedly found that Nana was cheating on her with actress Ayesha Jhulka. According to a source who spoke to Womansera.com, Manisha once overheard Nana and Ayesha having a private time behind closed doors. After this, Manisha and Nana broke up, and Nana continued his relationship with Ayesha.
Manisha and Nana Moved on With Life
After the breakup, Manisha dated a few men, including Crispin Conroy, DJ Whosane, and Cecil Anthony. And later, in 2010, she got married to Nepali businessman Samrat Dahal and both got divorced in 2012. Meanwhile, Nana Patekar is now living with his wife, Neelkanti, and his younger son, Malhar Patekar.
Disclaimer
The information presented in this photo gallery is based on media reports, public interviews, and sources available online. We do not claim or guarantee the accuracy of the facts. The content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only and should not be interpreted as a definitive account of the individuals mentioned.